LONGi sets a new world record of 33.9% for the efficiency of crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells

XI'AN, China, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-leading solar technology company, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter as "LONGi"), announced today that it has set a new world record of 33.9% for the efficiency of crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells. It is reported that the previous world record was 33.7% and conducted by King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST) in May this year.

According to the latest certification report of the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells independently developed by the Chinese solar giant LONGi has reached 33.9%, which is also the current highest efficiency record in the world. This breakthrough of LONGi in the efficiency is the latest progress after the announcement of 31.8% at the SNEC 2023 on May 24 and 33.5% at the InterSolar Europe 2023 on June 14.

On November 3, 2023, LONGi announced a world record of 33.9% efficiency of crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells at 19th CSPV. (PRNewswire)

The new record efficiency of 33.9% has surpassed the Shockley-Quieser (S-Q) theoretical efficiency limit of 33.7% of single junction solar cells for the first time. This provides meaningful empirical data to demonstrate the advantages of crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells over crystalline silicon single junction solar cells in terms of efficiency.

According to Dr. Xixiang Xu, the Chief Scientist and Vice President of LONGi Central R&D Institute, the company in November 2022 announced that its silicon heterojunction cell efficiency exceeded 26.81%, setting a world record in the global crystalline silicon single-junction cell field. This time the R&D team has set a new world record for the efficiency of crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells, marking that LONGi has become the dual champion. In addition, the new world record of 33.9% is the first time that a Chinese company has broken it since the efficiency record of crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells in 2015.

Zhenguo Li, Founder and President of LONGi, said that the efficiency of solar cells is a key indicator and benchmark for evaluating the potential of photovoltaic technologies. As a mainstream solar cell technology occupying more than 90% of the market share, the efficiency of crystalline silicon single-junction cells continues to improve, getting closer and closer to its theoretical efficiency limit of 29.4%. The theoretical efficiency limit of crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells can reach 43%, and it is recognized as the mainstream technical solution to break through the efficiency limit of crystalline silicon single-junction cells. The emergence of crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem technology has opened up a new track for the development of next-generation high-efficiency solar cell technology. This means that the same area, absorbing the same light, can emit more electricity.

Hua Jiang, Deputy Secretary-General of China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA), said that LONGi's new world record of 33.9% efficiency means that the enterprise's research and development in crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells technology is at a global leading level. Jiang Hua pointed out that the photovoltaic industry is a cost-oriented industry, and reducing costs and increasing efficiency are the core of development. Continuously improving the conversion efficiency of solar cells is an effective measure to reduce LCOE. Once this high-efficiency solar cell technology truly achieves mass production, it will promote a significant decrease in the cost of photovoltaic power generation compared to before, which is absolutely beneficial for promoting the growth of China and even the global photovoltaic market. The growth of the photovoltaic market will also drive the entire global energy transition.

Zhenguo Li stated again that LONGi closely monitors changes in the industry and always adheres to the main channel of cost reduction, efficiency improvement, and innovation. "LONGi has always been willing to devote more strength to exploring cutting-edge development technologies. For a long time, we have laid out various technological routes in the R&D sector, and collaborated with multiple parties to create efficient models and collaborative innovation mechanisms. This not only builds the 'moat' of LONGi, but also helps enterprises cross the industry development cycle. I also call on the entire industry to return to the main track of technological competition and promote China's photovoltaic industry to continue to lead the world through continuous technological innovation".

