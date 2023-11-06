Prospect Medical Group Awarded 11th Consecutive America's Physician Group Standards of Excellence Survey "Elite" Award

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Medical Group has been awarded its 11th consecutive America's Physician Groups' (APG) 2023 Standards of Excellence Survey "Elite" Status Award. This annual, comprehensive survey administered by APG evaluates the coordinated care infrastructure and value-based care performance of the organization's physician group members.

"This award recognizes our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to delivering outstanding services."

"Prospect Medical has been committed to providing high-quality care, driving innovation, and improving the overall health of our communities for almost three decades. Receiving this prestigious recognition from APG once again shows our continued dedication to excellence and our unwavering focus on improving lives," said Jim Brown, CEO.

The APG Standards of Excellence "Elite" Status Award is granted by APG to organizations that have demonstrated excellence in several key areas, including:

Population Health Management

Health Information Technology

Accountability and Transparency

Patient-Centered Care

Advanced Primary Care

Prospect Medical Group is among 70 physician groups nationwide awarded "Elite" status in 2023 for showcasing their dedication to excellence in the above categories.

"We are honored to receive our 11th consecutive APG Standard of Excellence 'Elite' Status Award," said Derek Lanier, MD, Chief Medical Officer. "This award recognizes our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to delivering outstanding services. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and will continue to strive for excellence in everything we do."

The award marks another significant achievement for Prospect Medical Group following accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) of its outstanding Population Health Programs (kidney disease and heart failure).

About Prospect Medical Group

Prospect Medical Group is comprised of thousands of primary care and specialty physicians. It is affiliated with some of the best hospitals in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Antonio, Texas, and Maricopa County, Arizona. Prospect Medical Group and its subsidiaries are managed by Prospect Medical Systems, which develops, implements, and manages a full range of support services.

