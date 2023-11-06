Trace3 and Detroit Lions Redefine Operations Strategy and Fan Experience with Analytics War Room Latest Advancements

Trace3 has joined forces with the Detroit Lions to introduce the Lion's Analytics War Room best-in-class, the next iteration of a groundbreaking facility reshaping operations strategy and fan engagement. With a primary goal of minimizing fan congestion and elevating in-stadium experiences, this partnership reinforces Trace3's guiding principle: "All Possibilities Live in Technology." A special media event, including NFL star Amon-Ra St. Brown and influential figures from both the Detroit Lions and Trace3, is set to unveil the War Room's newest capabilities.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Motor City is roaring with excitement as the Detroit Lions unveil the next chapter in their pursuit of gridiron greatness. The Detroit Lions has teamed up with Trace3, a leading technology consultancy, to unveil the latest advancements of Lion's Analytics War Room—the next iteration of Trace3's cutting-edge facility intended to transform operations strategy and enhance fan engagement. This innovative collaboration marks a bold step towards revolutionizing the sport and elevating the Detroit Lions' fan experience to new levels. The collaboration showcases the Lions' commitment to staying at the top of their game and maintaining Detroit's status as the best NFL city, a title recently bestowed upon it by fans and confirmed by a CBS report. This partnership also highlights Trace3's mission to uplift and secure the lives of its clients and their communities, with a special emphasis on the Detroit community, which holds a special place in their heart.

To showcase this endeavor, a media tour event is being scheduled on November 14, 2023, for key media, Detroit dignitaries, community, and business leaders, including key educators in STEM in Detroit with student representatives and fan representatives. Amon-Ra St. Brown, the NFL's most popular wide receiver, along with the Detroit Lions' Data Analytics VP and Trace3's Data Analytics VP, who built the war room, will be there to showcase the war room, give simulated demonstrations, and show how the technology will benefit the entire Detroit community.

The grand unveiling of the Analytics War Room's newest technologies is more than just an announcement; this cutting-edge facility is designed to leverage technology for a positive economic impact on the Motor City. By enhancing fan engagement, attracting tourists, creating job opportunities, fostering partnerships, and empowering local communities through educational initiatives, this innovative endeavor is poised to make Detroit a thriving, forward-thinking hub, boosting local businesses and brand image.

The story began in 2022 when the Detroit Lions identified a persistent challenge: fan congestion at Ford Field, particularly at Gate A, where 50% of fans historically entered. The Lions, determined to deliver an unmatched fan experience, pioneered the first iteration of the Analytics War Room, supported by Trace3, and integrated data from various sources. The results were significant, with Gate A entrances reduced by over 2000-3000 people per game. By analyzing fan demographics, Wi-Fi data, and fan satisfaction surveys, they created a more seamless fan experience. Now, they're ready to take it a step further. (1)

The Trace3-Built Analytics War Room, at its core, is a dedicated space within Ford Field focused on leveraging data analytics to gain insights and make informed decisions. But Trace3 and the Lions have a grander vision in mind; they're not just crunching numbers, they're crafting experiences.

As an analytics war room typically focuses on key functions such as data collection, statistical analysis, performance evaluation, game strategy, injury prevention, scouting, data visualization, and real-time analysis, the Detroit Lions are weaving these functions into their broader purpose: Enhancing the Fan Experience.

Imagine a world where the fan's journey is not just measured in yards gained or passes completed, but in the smiles and unforgettable moments created. In this realm, the Analytics War Room becomes a powerful ally, providing the tools to optimize fan engagement, the matchday experience, personalized content, fan feedback analysis, game presentation, and virtual fan engagement. The aim? Creating a stronger bond between the team and its supporters, fostering loyalty, and a deeper connection.

The Analytics War Room doesn't stop there; it's also focused on Revolutionizing the In-Stadium Experience, by employing data analysis and technology to streamline fan engagement and concession enhancements. They're tackling queues, forecasting attendance, introducing mobile apps and cashless transactions, actively seeking fan feedback, and even optimizing staff training. All in the name of reducing wait times and enhancing the overall experience, creating more joyful memories on game day.

Deciphering the economic impact of the Detroit Lions' advanced analytics war room is challenging, yet potential areas of influence are evident. The war room can create jobs, boost tourism, and stimulate local revenues. It may also foster business growth and play a vital role in inspiring creativity in STEM programs in Detroit schools, enhancing the city's future workforce readiness and technological innovation. While a precise dollar value remains elusive, the advanced analytics war room promises substantial economic impact and community development across Detroit.

Trace3 and the Detroit Lions are changing the game, not just on the field, but in the hearts and minds of every football fan who calls Detroit home. With their next gen Analytics War Room, they're rewriting the playbook for an unforgettable fan experience, proving that in the world of football, "All Possibilities Live in Technology."

