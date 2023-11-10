Cyrusher Electric Bike Discounts Charge Up Black Friday

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyrusher Bikes, a renowned manufacturer of high-quality electric bicycles, has recently launched its Black Friday sale. This plan is aimed at providing cycling enthusiasts with an opportunity to elevate their riding experiences by purchasing top-notch e-bikes at exceptionally competitive prices. It is an invitation to embark on thrilling adventures and immerse oneself in the exhilarating world of cycling. This limited-time promotion encompasses an entire range of e-bike models. Plus, there are plans to introduce new models as the event progresses, thereby expanding the spectrum of cycling options available to customers.

Cyrusher ebike limited-time promotion encompasses an entire range of e-bike models (PRNewswire)

Black Friday is traditionally a prime time for shoppers. Cyrusher has scheduled this promotion to run from November 6th through November 30th, 2023. "Black Friday represents an exceptional occasion for customers to indulge in shopping. Cyrusher is delighted to offer riders a gateway to exhilarating adventures while enabling more cycling enthusiasts to savor the liberating and pleasurable experience of riding." said Harry Xie, CEO of Cyrusher.

Price reductions across the board

Black Friday has become synonymous with deals and unparalleled discounts, presenting the ideal occasion to make an investment in an e-bike. Cyrusher Ebikes is taking this opportunity to offer direct price reductions across their entire product range throughout the event. This will make this eco-friendly means of transportation more accessible than ever before.

Ranger $2799 - $2499

Among the best-selling models, the Cyrusher Ranger All Terrain Ebike stands out as a true favorite, having captivated the hearts of countless riders ever since its debut. This remarkable e-bike redefines the riding experience. Notably, the Cyrusher Ranger proudly secured the top spot as the No. 1 Fat Tire Ebike in the 2023 Electrified Reviews Competition.

Trax $2799 - $2499

The Cyrusher Trax, another exceptional member of the Cyrusher e-bike lineup, is a robust and versatile companion for riders eager to explore the great outdoors. What sets the Trax apart is its step-through design, allowing riders to embark on thrilling journeys wherever their curiosity leads them. This e-bike shares many of the remarkable performance features of the Ranger model but distinguishes itself with a frame structure that caters to a broader range of riders.

Ovia $2499 - $2099

Cyrusher Ovia is a high-performance step-through e-bike with a compact frame design. While the Ovia may be smaller in size, it certainly doesn't compromise on power and performance. With a robust Bafang motor and a high-capacity 52V 17ah battery, Ovia is engineered to deliver outstanding results. Moreover, it features an upgraded rear air shock and small fat tires, making it an optimal selection for those seeking a more compact electric bike model without sacrificing performance.

Nitro $4499 - $3999

Cyrusher takes a significant step forward with the introduction of the Nitro, a mid-drive electric bike that marks a notable shift from the traditional rear hub motors. This innovative option optimizes the efficiency of the gearing and power output, resulting in a heightened riding experience while simultaneously reducing energy consumption.

For more specific details about the Cyrusher model, please visit the official Cyrusher shopping site where rider can access in-depth information to help then make an informed choice.

Unveiling Cutting-edge New Models

In a move that further demonstrates their commitment to innovation and excellence, Cyrusher will not only be offering direct discounts on high-quality models but will also introduce a special pre-sales opportunity for the latest electric bikes during the event. These new models come equipped with state-of-the-art features and enhancements, all designed to deliver an unmatched riding experience. Cyrusher recognizes that consumers are seeking e-bikes that harness the power of innovation and modern technology, and the new releases are tailored precisely to fulfill these expectations.

Anticipate a range of fresh models spanning various markets, including electric bikes for kids and cargo electric bikes, each meticulously designed to meet specific rider needs. Cyrusher's upcoming releases represent a leap forward in the realm of electric bikes, offering an exceptional fusion of advanced technology and design.

Stay closely connected with Cyrusher on Black Friday to be among the first to experience the premium ride of upgraded technology in e-bikes. Be prepared to embark on a journey where innovation and modernity converge to create the ultimate e-biking escapade.

About Cyrusher

Cyrusher is a reputable producer of electric bicycles for professionals that has been successfully marketed in more than 10 nations worldwide. The electric bikes pass rigorous international quality tests and meet CE, UL, Rhos and FCC requirements. An offline store test-ride service has also been introduced in a number of nations, including the USA, UK and France. Additionally, Cyrusher is making innovative inroads in water sports equipment, dedicated to creating products that redefine adventure on the water. Cyrusher will keep expanding its product range in both land and aquatic areas to satisfy more individuals, offering a solution for zero-carbon, fast and convenient urban traveling.

Cyrusher Contacts:

US official website: www.cyrusher.com

UK official website: www.cyrusher.co.uk

French official website: www.cyrusher.fr

German official website: www.cyrusher.de

Phone: (385) 382-1622

Email: support@cyrusher.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cyrusher