Aprecia and Battelle Are Impacting The Pharmaceutical Industry Through 3D Printing Innovation

CINCINNATI, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprecia, a precision drug delivery company, has partnered with the research and development experts at Battelle to develop groundbreaking 3D printing platforms with the potential to transform the way medicines are developed, manufactured, distributed, and administered. The advantage of 3D printing technology has revolutionized various industries, and now 3D printing is poised to disrupt the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

Traditional pharmaceutical manufacturing involves complex processes, long production times, and limitations in custom dosage forms. Aprecia Pharmaceuticals' 3D printing platforms overcome these challenges by enabling the creation of highly customizable, patient-specific medicines. Aprecia's Z-FORM 3D printing platform technology and integrated artificial intelligence, along with machine learning-based process analytical technologies (PAT), allow for precise layer-by-layer formation of customizable pharmaceutical drug products produced directly in their primary packaging.

The key benefit of Aprecia's 3D printing platform is its capacity to produce a variety of functionally differentiated drug products previously unachievable with traditional manufacturing. This breakthrough technology has significant implications for multiple patient populations, including those who have difficulty swallowing large tablets. With Aprecia's Z-FORM 3D printing platform, pharmacists and healthcare providers can tailor the dose of medications to individual patients, ensuring improved patient compliance and optimal therapeutic outcomes.

"Aprecia's mission is to revolutionize the way pharmaceuticals are manufactured and administered in order to provide solutions to unmet patient needs", said E.Thomas Arington, Chairman of Aprecia Pharmaceuticals. "Z-Form technology has the potential to develop customized medication for every patient."

The development partnership began in July 2021, when Aprecia engaged Battelle to conduct a feasibility assessment of 3D printed, customized tablets that contained multiple active pharmaceutical ingredients. Since that time, Battelle has developed the concept into a working prototype system to where it is now ready to test and commercialize.

"Partnerships are a great example of what Battelle does well with a successful technology company like Aprecia. In this case, Battelle pulled together a set of emerging and known technologies from different markets to develop first-of-its-kind capabilities that solve meaningful and challenging problems to better society," said Greg Kimmel, Vice President and General Manager of Battelle's Health business unit. "Some technologies are just becoming commercially available, some are well-established, and some are technologies we have developed for this program." This project called for numerous Battelle experts to get involved in designing complex hardware and software systems, including electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, physicists, software developers and systems engineers. Excellent collaboration for this assignment created ultimate success. "By maintaining an open dialogue and positive relationship with Aprecia, the team has been able to adjust schedules and plans as needed to ensure end goals were met."

"Aprecia needed a very fast development schedule," said Melinda Sych, Senior VP and Chief Commercial Officer for Battelle "Because they are located just an hour and half away in Blue Ash, they visit often and collaborate with the Battelle team to tackle technical challenges when they surface.

The success of this current project provides Aprecia with distinctive advantages over conventional manufacturing. This combination of capabilities allows Aprecia to produce highly customizable, patient-specific medications with precise dosages and unique formulation possibilities. The scenario has the potential to improve patient compliance and outcomes while offering cost and logistical advantages. As the 3D printing platforms continue to evolve and gain regulatory approval for a wider range of drug products, it is expected to revolutionize how medicines are manufactured and delivered, ultimately benefiting patients worldwide.

About Aprecia

Founded in 2003, Aprecia received the first and only FDA approved three-dimensionally-printed (3DP) pharmaceutical product approval in 2015 and is the global leader in utilizing 3DP technology for commercial-scale, pharmaceutical manufacturing. Aprecia's proprietary 3DP technology includes a multi-patented, binder-jetting, manufacturing system, allowing for both Open-Bed and In-Cavity printing, as well as their advanced formulation and rapid-prototyping platforms. Aprecia uses its ZipDose® Technology Platform to create rapidly disintegrating oral dosage forms that are easy to take and easy to administer. Aprecia licenses its exclusive technology platform to pharmaceutical partners as a means to extend product lines, improve patient reach and experience, and address FDA requirements as a pediatric delivery form. For more information, visit www.aprecia.com.

‍About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle makes the world better by commercializing technology, giving back to our communities, and supporting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

