Media.Monks Shines as Adweek's Inaugural AI Agency of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the inaugural recognition of its kind, S4Capital's operating brand Media.Monks, a digital-first marketing and advertising services company, has been named the AI Agency of the Year by Adweek, a leading authority in the advertising industry. This significant accolade was awarded to Media.Monks for demonstrating exceptional talent, creativity, and ingenuity in the application of generative AI in both internal operations and client work.

Adweek details why Media.Monks was selected as its AI Agency of the Year : "While most agencies have been playing catch-up with gen AI, Media.Monks has been experimenting with the tech for more than four years. Instead of solely viewing AI through its ability to increase efficiencies, the team at Media.Monks sees its ability to harness deeper human insights that can augment creativity instead of diluting it."

Co-CEO of Media.Monks Content Practice Wesley ter Haar shares the company's vision: "Generative AI is the next transformation of digital. While we understand the anxiety it provokes in some corners of our industry, we couldn't be more excited. This is our opportunity to deliver on the original promise of digital: advertising and experiences that are personal, assistive, and highly effective. The economics of advertising have changed. We're committed to unlocking the value of AI for our clients and co-workers, now."

Media.Monks' award-winning approach to AI involves three key steps:

Consultation: Understanding the brand's history and future aspirations. This involves auditing their current processes and establishing short and long-term goals, creating a roadmap for their AI transformation journey.

Integration: Leveraging partnerships with tech giants to integrate systems and implement pipelines powered by automation and AI. This unlocks new efficiencies and creates opportunities for predictive modeling, real-time media activation, and accelerated speed and scale.

Execution: With talent and teams trained to execute best-in-class, AI-powered marketing and advertising services, Media.Monks helps brands transition into true AI-first entities with cost-neutral investment.

Since 2020, Media.Monks has partnered with leading brands across a wide range of industries including technology, consumer packaged goods, entertainment, automotive and sports to implement AI-powered experiences and workflows. Additionally, Media.Monks' newly-launched Fan-Focused AI Highlights infuses AI into its software-defined production workflow to engage consumers with new media content suited to their interests.

This prestigious recognition from Adweek underscores Media.Monks' commitment to leading the industry into the AI-dominant future. Discover more about Media.Monks' work in artificial intelligence at Media.Monks.com , and follow along on LinkedIn and Instagram for more updates on the company's work.

**MonkGPT is Media.Monks internal LLM tool built upon commercially available AI technology, that encourages Media.Monks employees to experiment with and adopt emerging AI technology in a privacy-safe environment.

About Media.Monks

Media.Monks is the purely digital operating brand of S4Capital plc that connects 8,550+ digital natives across one global team. We are united by a mission to shift industries forward and pave the path towards ambitious outcomes so our clients and our people can realize their full potential for growth. Our unified model combines solutions in media, data, social, platforms, studio, experience, brand and technology services to help our clients continuously reinvent themselves throughout increasingly rapid cycles of disruption. Our efforts to shape culture, build innovative technologies and unlock the future of growth have earned recognition from numerous esteemed panels: we maintain a constant presence on Adweek's Fastest Growing lists (2019-23), regular recognition at Cannes Lions, inclusion in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players (2020-23), the title of Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-23), a record number of FWAs, and have earned a spot on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023. Together, these achievements solidify our experience in digital innovation, excellence in craft, and commitment to personal growth.

About S4Capital

S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in three practices: Content, Data&digital media and Technology Services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

Victor Knaap, Wesley ter Haar, Christopher S. Martin, Scott Spirit and Mary Basterfield all joined the S4 Capital Board as Executive Directors. The S4 Capital Board also includes Rupert Faure Walker, Paul Roy, Daniel Pinto, Sue Prevezer, Elizabeth Buchanan, Naoko Okumoto, Margaret Ma Connolly, Miles Young and Colin Day.

The Company now has approximately 8,550 people in 32 countries with approximately 70% of revenue across the Americas, 20% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 10% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Content currently accounts for approximately 60% of revenue, Data&digital media 30% and Technology Services 10%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

Media Contact:

Sarah Murray

402-658-9341

sarah.murray@mediamonks.com

