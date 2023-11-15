Spielman Koenigsberg & Parker Combines with EisnerAmper

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announces that the partners and colleagues of NYC-based accounting, tax, and consulting firm Spielman Koenigsberg & Parker ("SKP") are joining EisnerAmper in a transaction expected to close in early 2024.

Founded in 1955, SKP has six partners and a staff of more than 60 professionals. Clients include high-net-worth individuals, family offices, closely held businesses, manufacturers, investment funds, nonprofits, international corporations, and entertainment companies. SKP also offers specialized services such as business management, advisory, contract structure and negotiations, licensing and royalty examinations, dispute resolution, estate planning, charitable foundation establishments, and others.

"SKP has always prided itself on serving a diverse clientele, providing the ultimate client service model and solutions developed upon an unwavering focus on each client's specific needs," explained Richard Koenigsberg, Partner at SKP. "In EisnerAmper, we found a like-minded partner that will enable us to expand and deepen the services we provide, while still maintaining the boutique-level of attention that our clients deserve. I join Lawrence Spielman, Gary Parker, and the other SKP partners when we say we're excited about bringing SKP into the future with EisnerAmper."

"SKP serves an interesting, exciting client base. Combining with them brings new talents and skills to the EisnerAmper brand and expands the services we can offer our clients," said Nicholas Tsafos, Partner-in-Charge of EisnerAmper's NYC office. "No matter the client, however, they give the same high level of exacting, dedicated and custom service—delivered with consistent integrity. We're proud to call them our colleagues."

"When you talk about global best-in-class accounting, business management, and entertainment consulting firms, SKP is at the top of everyone's list," said Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the merger. "This is another example of the amazing journey EisnerAmper has had over the past two years—doubling in size and adding incredible talent, resources, and geographic expansion."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards, and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 400 partners and approximately 4,000 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on X and LinkedIn.

