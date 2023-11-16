ETaker M2000 Power Station: The Ultimate Power Solution for Outdoor Enthusiasts

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced world, staying connected and powered up is essential, especially when embarking on outdoor adventures. Introducing the ETaker M2000 Power Station, the ultimate power solution designed specifically for outdoor enthusiasts. This innovative power hub offers unmatched performance, convenience, and reliability, making it the top choice for outdoor exploration and emergency backup needs. Let's explore its exceptional features and discover why it's a game-changer for outdoor enthusiasts.

ETaker M2000 Power Station (PRNewswire)

1. Better user experience

Based on the GaN inverter, semisolid battery, and compact design, the ETaker M2000 is the world's smallest, lightest, and quietest power station of 2 kwh now. It is 60% smaller and 30% lighter than a traditional power station, ensuring easy portability without compromising on power.

Additionally, the ETaker M2000 power station operates quietly, making it ideal for those who are sensitive to noise. Zero noise emission below 1KWH, allowing you to enjoy the tranquility of nature without interruption. In addition, the power station is designed to withstand the harshest weather conditions. It can be charged and discharged at -30℃ to ensure reliable performance in severe cold environments.

2. Higher performance

The ETaker M2000 power station raises the bar when it comes to power capacity and output. The single machine capacity is 2KWh and the output power is 2KW, providing sufficient energy for the smooth operation of your equipment. But that's not all - with the Ac-Link technology, allowing for expansion up to 12kWh, the scalability of the power station allows you to connect multiple units to achieve an impressive capacity of 4-12KWh, and large power of 4-12kW.

To meet your fast charging needs, the ETaker M2000 charging station offers a range of options. It supports AC fast charging in just 2 hours, solar fast charging in 2 hours, 500W car fast charging, and even supports charging at EV charging stations. It also supports combined charging to replenish the power station anytime and anywhere with extraordinary efficiency.

3. Multiple security measures

When it comes to power stations, safety is paramount and the ETaker M2000 Power Station goes above and beyond to ensure you have peace of mind. Equipped with UL certified semi-solid-state battery, it has passed strict acupuncture and extrusion tests to ensure reliable and safe power supply.

In addition, the power station also has three major redundant systems: Charge Manage System, Battery Manage System and Energy Manage System. These systems work together to increase safety and prevent any potential accidents. Additionally, the ETaker M2000 Power Station features multiple cooling modes to maintain optimal performance even during extended use.

4. Strong availability

When it comes to connectivity and versatility, the ETaker M2000 Power Station excels. Provides 14 ports to meet the power supply needs of various outdoor scenes and various electronic devices. This comprehensive selection ensures compatibility with a variety of devices, allowing you to charge smartphones, tablets, laptops, cameras and more.

In addition, the ETaker M2000 power station also supports electric vehicle charging, providing you with reliable cruising range on the go. Additionally, it can provide an emergency start function for fuel-powered vehicles, ensuring you are never stranded in a remote area. The power station also features a 20ms uninterruptible power supply (UPS) function to protect your equipment during power outages.

With AC_link technology, the ETaker M2000 can work in conjunction, allowing for expansion up to 20kWh. Its impressive power capacity, rapid charging options, and scalability make it suitable for a wide range of scenarios, ensuring that you never run out of power when you need it most.

Stay connected, stay powered up, and make the most of your outdoor experiences with the ETaker M2000 Power Station.

