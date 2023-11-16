Kyndryl Unveils Services to Help Customers Create and Deploy Traditional and Generative AI Applications in VMware Private AI Environments

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced it has developed new services and capabilities for an extended VMware Private AI reference architecture to help customers more easily build, deploy and manage new generative AI and traditional AI/ML (machine learning) applications at scale across private, public and hybrid cloud environments. Core to these generative AI services are Kyndryl's automation, data management and Large Language Model Operations (LLMOps) services.

Kyndryl's approach to supporting VMware Private AI will enable an end-to-end lifecycle of services across applications and data with greater agility, scalability, and resilience, while supporting organizations in innovating faster with differentiated capabilities to accelerate digital transformation journeys.

"We are committed to paving the way for our customers to advance their digital transformation journeys by working with our global partners like VMware to advance new cloud services that tap into the potential of emerging technologies and solutions," said Harish Grama, Kyndryl Global Cloud Leader. "Our new and differentiated capabilities for VMware Private AI are uniquely positioned to help customers accelerate their ability to embrace generative AI and traditional AI / ML opportunities."

Kyndryl and VMware are committed to supporting joint customers as they seek to explore and test applications that leverage and tap into the potential of traditional AI and generative AI.

"The power and promise of private AI is about helping clients bring the AI model and compute to wherever they want to keep and secure their data, ensuring clients they can meet their own privacy requirements and control mandates with some degree of flexibility," said Chris Wolf, Vice President, VMware AI Labs. "VMware and Kyndryl can together support mutual customers as they create an enhanced private AI environment that meets the requirements of their specific use cases and tap into the full potential of traditional AI/ML and generative AI innovations."

This new AI collaboration builds on Kyndryl and VMware's global partnership, including the announcement that Kyndryl has become a VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services Provider.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

