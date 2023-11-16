Tigerlily Foundation and Labcorp Launch I AM INCLUDED Framework to Increase Clinical Trial Diversity, Accelerate Delivery of Innovative Cancer Treatments

BURLINGTON, N.C. and WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Tigerlily Foundation (Tigerlily), a leading breast cancer patient advocacy organization, and Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced the launch of I AM INCLUDED, a co-developed, modernized, multi-stakeholder framework for sharing best practices of U.S. diverse clinical trial site leaders for inclusive cancer clinical trials.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), people of color are underrepresented in clinical trials, yet often experience the highest mortality rates across multiple disease states and stages.1

In 2022, Labcorp signed Tigerlily's #InclusionPledge as part of a shared commitment to increase clinical trial diversity and co-create health equity solutions. Labcorp and Tigerlily then jointly hosted Patient Listening and Clinical Site Listening Summits to discuss health equity and diversity in cancer clinical trials. Attendees included notable and successful diverse site leaders, investigators from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), National Cancer Institute (NCI) Cancer Centers, diversity and inclusion leaders and patients who identify as Black or persons of color to formulate solutions and practices that deliberately put the patient first.

Following the listening summits, I AM INCLUDED was developed as a transformational, actionable framework to provide proven and successful actions and serve as a guide for clinical trial site leaders to diversify enrollment in clinical research.

"Partnership without action is just admiring the problem," said Maimah Karmo, founder and CEO, Tigerlily Foundation. "We have had too many conversations about the problems and barriers, and it's time we push for solutions that eliminate barriers for patients in clinical trials and make sites accessible, culturally inviting and diverse. Our work with Labcorp demonstrates action. Together, we are moving the conversation from a lack of diverse representation in clinical trials to one where patients and stakeholders can say #IAmIncluded."

"Labcorp is committed to making life-saving clinical trials more accessible in underserved, high-risk communities," said Bill Hanlon, Ph.D., senior vice president and head of real-world data product strategy at Labcorp. "In partnership with the Tigerlily Foundation, we have developed an actionable framework to support site leaders and research centers to advance inclusivity in clinical research and to advance new medicines that will benefit all populations with disease. We stand with Tigerlily and our esteemed colleagues in this effort."

I AM INCLUDED was developed in collaboration with several patient experts, Tigerlily ANGEL advocates and leaders from Howard University Cancer Center, Morehouse School of Medicine, Meharry Medical College, Duke Cancer Institute, Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, UCSF School of Medicine, Moffitt Cancer Center, Fox Chase Cancer Center/Temple Health, The Latino Cancer Institute and Fortrea.

About Tigerlily Foundation

Tigerlily Foundation is a national breast cancer foundation providing education, awareness, advocacy, and hands-on support to young women (ages 15-45) – before, during and after breast cancer. Tigerlily programs seek to educate and empower women of all backgrounds, including those at heightened risk, those facing health disparities, and those with less access to care. Tigerlily improves the quality of life and ends isolation among breast cancer survivors. Follow Tigerlily Foundation on LinkedIn and Twitter @Tigerlilycares.

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 60,000 employees serve clients in over 100 countries, worked on over 80% of the new drugs approved by the FDA in 2022 and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com.

1 Diversity Plans to Improve Enrollment of Participants from Underrepresented Racial and Ethnic Populations in Clinical Trials Guidance for Industry, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 2022

