Sands China Supports Macau Grand Prix with Community and Tourist Activities

MACAO, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Macau Grand Prix celebrating its 70th anniversary with an extended two-weekend schedule, Sands China Ltd. supported the world-famous competition with a special Grand Prix community outing; a series of Grand Prix themed activities, installations and workshops at The Venetian® Macao and at the historic Iec Long Firecracker Factory, which Sands China is revitalising; and concerts on each of the two Grand Prix weekends to promote the integrated development of sports, culture and tourism.

"Sands China is pleased to be a major sponsor of the 70th Macau Grand Prix, supporting the annual international sporting event and promoting Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure," said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd. "The company held a number of joint activities at the same time to let more residents and visitors learn about Macao's unique racing culture, and to fully support the Macao SAR government's promotion of 'sports + tourism.'"

As a way to share the joy and excitement of the Macau Grand Prix with the community, Sands China sponsored the Sheng Kung Hui Macau Social Services Coordination Office (SKH) Grand Prix: Parent-child Pair-up on Oct. 28, where 30 members from SKH visited the Macau Grand Prix museum to learn more about the captivating history of the race, spending quality time together and enhancing parent-child relationships through interactive games. As the second part of the activity, Sands Cares Ambassadors invited the parents and children to go to the Grand Prix together to watch the races on Nov.12, as a way to experience the exhilaration of motorsport first-hand while promoting the building of a harmonious and inclusive community.

In order to attract more residents and tourists to visit Macao's historic landmarks, Sands China set up three free-of-charge Grand Prix themed activities at the Iec Long Firecracker Factory. At an A.I.-themed interactive photobooth, visitors were able to take photos with different themed backgrounds and animated images of themselves. Visitors could also register to enjoy three parent-child handcraft workshops – model kit building, Azulejo drawing and leaf rubbing art – and could get their photos taken by a professional photographer in front of a Grand Prix themed backdrop at the instant photo service and take their prints home with them. At The Venetian Macao, a Grand Prix Fun Zone pop-up booth featured live streams of the Grand Prix races, three race simulators, and a remote-controlled car game.

For racegoers looking for musical entertainment, concerts were scheduled during each Grand Prix weekend. Disney Princess – the Concert took the stage at The Venetian Theatre Nov. 10-12, while best-selling boyband Westlife brought The Wild Dreams Tour Macao to The Londoner Arena Nov. 18-19.

Sands China has a longstanding history of supporting the development of sporting events in Macao. Since 2007, the company has sponsored, hosted, or organised multiple sporting events, including basketball, football, golf, boxing, running and many others. Sands China often utilises the opportunities presented by these competitions and exhibition games to host auxiliary events like youth clinics and community focused events to engage further with the community and maximise the events' positive impact to the city.

Sands China's support of the 70th Macau Grand Prix was aimed at enriching the cultural and recreational experience of residents and tourists and fully supporting the Macao SAR government's vision for the integrated tourism and leisure industry.

