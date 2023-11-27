Bybit Launches #High5Bybit Personality Test and 1-million USDT Trading Competition with Exclusive NFT Collection for Fifth Anniversary

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a unique personality-based trading competition. This initiative invites crypto enthusiasts to discover their trading personalities, gain NFTs, and join their fellows in a team competition that rewards trading prowess.

Bybit's fifth anniversary is an opportunity for traders of all personality types, whether they're the pioneering ISTP "Trailblazer" with a penchant for disruptive technologies or the ESTP "Entrepreneur" who thrives on the adrenaline of day trading. This event celebrates the diverse tactics and strategies within the crypto community, offering a stage for every participant to shine.

Starting from 10 AM UTC on Nov. 27 until 10AM UTC on Dec. 25, 2023, participants can take the Archetype personality test to receive a trading personality analysis. Everyone who takes the quiz will receive a distinctive NFT avatar and the first 10,000 entrants will earn a 10 USDT voucher. In the spirit of inclusivity, those who decline the test can directly enter the trading competition by selecting a personality archetype of their choice.

With 16 unique designs and a supply of 10,000 for each, these NFTs are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. These digital assets are not just for show; traders can exchange Archetype NFTs on the Bybit Marketplace and even merge Origin Archetype NFTs (colorful) to create Hero Archetype NFTs (shiny silver) and Legend Archetype NFTs (shiny gold).

Bybit will take a snapshot of all holders of Legend Archetype NFTs on Dec. 25, 2023, at 10 AM UTC, and anyone holding one will be eligible for a share of a 10,000 USDT prize pool. The distribution will be proportional to the number of Legend Archetype NFTs held, rewarding users who've elevated their trading game.

The trading competition runs from Dec. 4 to Dec. 25th, 2023. In an innovative twist, users will be sorted into 16 distinct teams based on their trading personality archetype, with a colossal prize pool of up to 800,000 USDT on the line.

The competition will rank teams according to the aggregate trading volume of their top 1,000 participants, transforming individual trades into a collective effort for victory. The top 10 teams will reap the rewards of a shared bonus pool, proportionate to the total trading volume they generate throughout the event.

"In celebrating Bybit's fifth anniversary, we're proud to introduce the Archetype Quiz and Trading Competition, reflecting our dedication to empowering traders worldwide," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "This event recognizes that each participant brings a unique psychological footprint to the market. Our NFT collection is a nod to the personal journeys that intersect as people join Bybit's Crypto Ark."

