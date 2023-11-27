InCompass™ Expands Woodworking Machinery Portfolio with Acquisition of Newman Machine Company

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InCompass™, a platform company of TJM Capital Partners, is excited to announce its latest strategic acquisition of Newman Machine Company, a distinguished leader in the woodworking machinery sector.

As a prominent platform company housing world-class brands within the industrial machinery sector, InCompass™ continues to expand its portfolio by welcoming Newman Machine Company into its family of distinguished brands. Newman Machine Company has earned a strong reputation in the industry for its exceptional woodworking machinery and innovative solutions.

Tom McDonough, Chairman of InCompass™, expressed his enthusiasm for this acquisition, stating, "The addition of Newman Machine Company perfectly aligns with our vision for growth and innovation in the woodworking sector. Newman Machine Company's expertise and reputation complement our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions to our valued customers." McDonough emphasized that the financial details of the transaction will remain confidential.

The acquisition of Newman Machine Company reinforces the InCompass™ global presence and strengthens its woodworking capabilities, enabling the company to provide comprehensive solutions to an even wider range of lumber millwork industries. InCompass™ CEO Micah Coleman commented, "At InCompass™, our primary focus is to continually expand our suite of solutions to support the growth of our customers. The integration of Newman Machine Company into our family of brands brings us closer to becoming the preferred partner for comprehensive woodworking solutions."

About TJM Capital Partners

Founded in 2008, TJM is a private investment firm that invests in established middle and lower middle-market businesses looking to substantially grow and realize shareholder value. TJM has a fully supported management team backed by a select group of committed capital sources – including family offices, high net worth individuals, and a diverse set of first-generation (G1) investors – as a different type of private investment firm. www.tjmcapitalpartners.com

About InCompass™

With locations throughout the world, InCompass™ provides customers with the time-saving solutions and industry leading expertise they need to grow their business by bringing together industrial manufacturers offering innovative products and systems. InCompass™ brands have served the market for over 500 years combined and have individually earned reputations for excellence. These industry leading brands include Timesavers, Dubois Equipment Company, Randbright, Bourn & Koch, Mollart Machinery, Clausing Industrial, Pratt Burnerd, and UK-based Colchester Machine Tool Solutions. InCompass™ is comprised of 5 divisions: Wood Processing, Metal Abrasive Finishing, Machine Tools, Coatings, and Automation. Not just machinery, InCompass™ manufactures growth solutions. www.manufacturedgrowthsolutions.com.

About Newman Machine Company

Newman Machine Company is a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge machinery for the wood and lumber industries. With over 180 years of expertise, Newman Machine Company specializes in designing and engineering a wide range of equipment, such as planers, grinders, sanders, and more. Known for manufacturing machinery to meet the needs of both small workshops and large-scale industrial operations, they offer a wide range of award-winning, innovative solutions for all types of precision applications. www.newmanwhitney.com

