Innovative Storage Provider StorageMart Opens Doors to New Facility in Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, a leading international self-storage company, is thrilled to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art facility in Toms River, NJ. Situated off Route 37 on Corporate Circle, this new location offers an impressive 956 units and over 82,800 net sq. ft. of climate-controlled self-storage in assorted sizes. With innovative security features including 24/7 video surveillance and PIN entry access, customers can rest assured that their belongings are safe and secure.

This contemporary facility is designed with modern amenities to provide customers with a seamless storage experience. This fully climate controlled facility boasts a covered loading bay, drive-up and interior units, plus a large elevator for moving heavy items to the upper floors. Whether reserving a unit online or by phone, StorageMart eliminates the hassle of long-term commitments. In addition, extended access hours allow customers to conveniently visit their units at their own convenience.

Herby Bowman, VP of Third-Party Management, expressed his enthusiasm about the new facility, saying, "At StorageMart, we are always striving to deliver the best storage experience for our customers. Our new facility in Toms River is a testament to our commitment. We are excited to bring this facility to area residents and businesses."

StorageMart takes pride in offering flexible solutions tailored to meet each customer's unique needs, whether for short-term or long-term rental options. Their goal is to ensure every customer enjoys a positive experience when visiting their facilities, while providing the highest level of safety and security for stored items.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self-storage company in the world and has been led by the Burnam family for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward" charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com .

