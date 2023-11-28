Hawaiian Bros Celebrates Remarkable Growth with Fifth Franchisee Signing in 2023

Rock Hawaiian LLC ink's deal to join rapidly expanding portfolio of franchisees at Hawaiian Bros

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros , the island-inspired, award-winning, quick-service restaurant concept announced the signing of their fifth multi-unit development agreement with Rock Hawaiian LLC since launching the franchise program in late 2022.

Rock Hawaiian LLC is set to develop 18 Hawaiian Bros locations in the San Antonio area in the coming years, starting with the acquisition of the Live Oak store this year. Rock Hawaiian owners, Chris Aslam and Edith Diaz, have a strong track record of developing successful multi-unit franchises. Since 2007, their restaurant group has been operating quick-service restaurants in the franchise space and operates 73 stores in Texas, Nevada, and Utah. The group has been awarded Franchise of the Year for their Jack in the Box and Golden Chick locations and all of their units in each concept average significantly higher than average unit volumes for each system.

"Our group was fascinated by Hawaiian Bros offerings, culture, and innovative business models," said Chris Aslam, Chief Executive Officer of Rock Strategic Group. "We're thrilled to be a part of Hawaiian Bros with multiple building formats that help us grow in San Antonio, as it's truly a strong market poised for future growth."

Hawaiian Bros has attracted a growing list of multi-unit franchisees, all with over a decade of operational experience who can utilize their market understanding to propel rapid expansion. The fast-casual brand is dedicated to upholding its brand values and is careful in selecting franchisees who align with the 'ohana culture and Aloha Spirit, which emphasizes kindness and treating everyone like family.

"Rock Hawaiian is an excellent match for Hawaiian Bros franchise growth, bringing nearly 20 years of development and operations experience to the San Antonio market," said Grant Kreutzer, Vice President of Franchise Development. "As we near the completion of 2023, our first year franchising to collectively develop 116 locations in the coming years, we look forward to recruiting more mid-sized, best-in-class multi-unit franchisees in select markets."

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana - like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say, "thank you" often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and operates over 40 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in eight states across America, and has expanded its franchise opportunities in 2023.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since their opening in 2018 including a number one spot on the Ingram's Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest growing companies, and the number seven spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List of America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, plus many more here. For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com .

