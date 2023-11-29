Levi & Korsinsky, LLP and Pomerantz LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement for the In re Humanigen, Inc. Securities Litigation

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

IN RE HUMANIGEN, INC. Case No. 2:22-cv-05258-WJM-AME SECURITIES LITIGATION SUMMARY NOTICE

TO: ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED HUMANIGEN, INC. SECURITIES BETWEEN MAY 16, 2020 AND JULY 12, 2022.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, that a hearing will be held on March 7, 2024, at 12:00 p.m., before the Honorable William J. Martini, United States District Judge, in Courtroom MLK 4B at the Martin Luther King Building & U.S. Courthouse, 50 Walnut Street, Newark, New Jersey 07101, for the purpose of determining, among other things, whether the following matters should be approved: (1) the proposed Settlement of the claims in the Litigation for the sum of $3,000,000.00 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Members of the Settlement Class; (2) whether, thereafter, the Litigation should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement dated September 22, 2023 ("Stipulation"); (3) whether the Plan of Allocation is fair, reasonable and adequate and therefore should be approved; and (4) whether the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses incurred in connection with the Litigation and awards to the Plaintiffs should be approved.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Humanigen securities between May 16, 2020 and July 12, 2022, both dates inclusive, your rights may be affected by the settlement of this Litigation. If you have not received the detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (the "Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form, you may obtain them free of charge by contacting the Claims Administrator, by mail at: In re Humanigen, Inc. Securities Litigation, Claims Administrator, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd. P.O. Box 173107, Milwaukee, WI 53217.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim no later than March 7, 2024, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. As further described in the Notice, you will be bound by any Judgment entered in the Litigation, regardless of whether you submit a Proof of Claim, unless you exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Notice, no later than February 8, 2024. Any objections to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation or attorneys' fees and expenses must be filed and served, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Notice, no later than February 8, 2024.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Lead Counsel for the Settlement Class: Adam M. Apton, Esq., Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, 33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor, New York, New York 10004, aapton@zlk.com; and Jeremy A. Lieberman, Esq., Pomerantz LLP, 600 3rd Avenue, New York, New York 10016, jalieberman@pomlaw.com.

INQUIRIES SHOULD NOT BE DIRECTED TO THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, THE DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL.

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may contact Lead Counsel at the address listed above.

DATED: NOVEMBER 8, 2023



BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

