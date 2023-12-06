Rittal Announces Grand Opening of 7th Application Center in Houston, Texas

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rittal, a global leader in industrial and IT enclosures, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its 7th Rittal Application Center (RAC) worldwide, located in Houston, Texas. This state-of-the-art facility, that opened its doors on Tuesday, December 5th, will serve as a collaborative hub for Rittal and Eplan, showcasing the combined power of both organizations.

Andreas Ruzic, Chief Executive Officer of Rittal USA, expressed his enthusiasm for the RAC initiative, stating, "Rittal Application Centers are being launched globally as 'boot camps' for panel builders and switchgear manufacturers. Under the motto 'Join. Apply. Grow.', existing and new customers can collaborate on their projects with Rittal experts, explore new technologies, and test them out in real workshop environments."

Michael Jeschke, Eplan Vice President of North & South America, similarly expressed his optimism for the upcoming grand opening of the RAC, stating, "The opening of the Rittal Application Center is a milestone that makes innovation and experience accessible for our customers."

The RAC in Houston is designed to be a dynamic space where customers can witness the integrated solutions of Rittal, Eplan, and RAS (Rittal Automation Systems). The facility will provide a hands-on experience, allowing customers to explore each component of the value chain, its seamless integration, and how these solutions can effectively address their unique challenges.

Ruzic emphasized the significance of combining hardware and software for optimizing industrial processes. He stated, "The main optimization potential lies in industrialized work processes, especially in times of a skilled worker shortage. The process must become faster, more efficient, and more standardized. The only way to achieve that is by ingeniously combining hardware (Rittal & RAS) and software (Eplan)."

Jeschke further explained how the new RAC supports the customer experience along the value chain by stating, "With this new RAC, customers can witness and experience our processes, technology, sourcing, and the expertise of great individuals who demonstrate the state-of-the-art engineering and highly automated manufacturing process for panels. Our technology and processes drive efficiency for your internal processes while we prove day after day what we promise."

Among the cutting-edge Rittal Automation Systems and solutions to be showcased are:

Perforex Milling Terminal: Milling enclosures and flat parts, drilling, and tapping sub-panels.



Perforex Laser Terminal: Cutting enclosures and flat parts, drilling, and tapping sub-panels.



Secarex: Automated din rail and wire duct cutting machine.



Wire Terminal C10: Automated wire processing (cutting, stripping, crimping, and labeling).



RAS Punch: Automated busbar punching (punching, engraving, thread forming, and cutting).



RAS Bending: Automated busbar bending machine for accurate copper bending to +/-.2".



EPLAN Platform 2024: Faster performance for 3D panel design.

As Rittal expands its global network of Application Centers, the Houston facility represents a pivotal milestone in providing customers with resources to innovate, collaborate, and grow.

About Rittal:

Founded in 1982, Rittal LLC is the fully owned US subsidiary of Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. With a main production facility in Urbana, OH, a dedicated Modification Center in Houston, TX, and logistic hubs in Urbana, OH; Springfield, OH; Houston, TX; Sparks, NV; and Atlanta, GA, Rittal LLC is fully committed to providing the United States with quality enclosure solutions.

Founded in 1961 in Germany, Rittal is a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories, including cooling solutions and power management systems for industrial, data center, outdoor, and hybrid applications. As the largest enclosure manufacturer in the world, Rittal provides quality solutions for practically any industrial or IT infrastructure application. Rittal is part of the owner-operated Friedhelm Loh Group along with Eplan. Learn more at rittal.us.

About Eplan:

Eplan was founded in 1984 and is part of the owner-operated Friedhelm Loh Group along with Rittal. Eplan provides software and service solutions in the fields of electrical, automation, and mechatronic engineering, including one of the world's leading design software solutions for machine and panel builders. These solutions enable panel and machine builders, system integrators, and their partners and clients to achieve increased productivity, reduced time to market, and predictable profitability with a minimum 40% time savings from pre-sales through project delivery. Learn more at eplanusa.com.

