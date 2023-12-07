Experts gather in Nanning to support high-quality development of Guangxi's night economy

NANNING, China, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From December 4 to 5, a series of side events of the 2023 Guangxi Night Economy High-Quality Development Exchange Conference were held in Nanning, Guangxi. More than 300 renowned experts, entrepreneurs, and industry association representatives from all over the country gathered in Nanning to discuss the strategies and plans for the high-quality development of Guangxi's night economy through expert speeches, case sharing, brand promotion, site visits, immersive experience, among other forms.

During the event, representatives visited the Baiyi - Shanghecheng Creative Block, "Nanning Night" Scenic Area, Yongjiang Night Tour and other popular destinations, experiencing in person the rich and colorful night economy and culture of Nanning. Tourism experts from all over the country conducted live streaming while visiting Nanning's city landmarks and exploring the beautiful scenery, food, specialty products, recreations, and intangible cultural heritage.

Lai Fuqiang, member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, introduced that Guangxi is located in a subtropical monsoon climate zone, with a warm and pleasant climate, excellent ecological environment, beautiful scenery, unique ethnic customs, colorful culture, and a strong urban nightlife atmosphere, which collectively form the unique advantages for the development of night economy in the province. In recent years, the Department of Culture and Tourism insists on developing the night economy as an important measure to promote consumption, stabilize employment, and benefit people's livelihoods, and has introduced a spate of policies to strengthen policy measures for the development of night economy. These measures include organizing the research on the potential index of night consumption in China's new consumer groups and the research on the development of Guangxi's night economy, increasing rewards for phenomenon-level cultural tourism projects and brands, and vigorously carrying out night cultural and tourism consumption theme activities, thereby effectively boosting high-quality development of the night economy.

Various cities in Guangxi have fostered a series of night performances, such as Beihai's Maritime Silk Road First Port and Guilin's Millennium Love, a number of night tour blocks, such as Nanning Night and Chongzuo's Taiping Ancient City, a number of night tour scenic spots, such as Liuzhou's Yueye Dong Village Scenic Area and Dongxing Guomen Scenic Area, and a number of night tour routes, such as Yongjiang Night Tour and Liujiang Night Tour. Additionally, 11 national-level night cultural and tourism consumption gathering areas, such as Nanning's Three Streets and Two Alleys, Guilin's East-West Alley, and Hezhou's Huangyao Ancient Town, have also been established.

Nanning, the capital of Guangxi, is a city that basically "has no winter" and is truly known as "a sleepless city in China". In recent years, Nanning has aimed to become a regional international tourism center. To that end, the city has developed an integrated development model of "culture + tourism + commerce", having created a variety of normalized, diversified, and distinctive nighttime cultural and tourism consumption brands that offer diverse consumption scenes for tourists and residents. Today, the charm of Nanning's brand "A Sleepless City in China, Romantic Nights in Nanning" is becoming increasingly prominent, injecting strong impetus into the accelerated construction of an international metropolis for opening-up and cooperation with ASEAN.

Guangxi will take the opportunity of hosting this exchange conference to tap into its rich and colorful cultural and tourism resources, accelerate innovation and opening-up and diverse integration, create distinctive new nighttime consumption scenarios, cultivate new forms for night economy, and build a new pattern for the development of the night economy. By providing high-quality supply and good services, the aim is to improve the convenience, vibrancy, and safety of nighttime consumption, and to better meet the personalized, multi-level, and quality nighttime consumption demands of tourists and residents. The focus is on creating an upgraded version of the night economy, shaping the brand of "A New World of Charm, Romantic Nights in Guangxi", and further propelling the night economy in Guangxi to support high-quality economic and social development.

Night economy is an important component of urban economy and a significant indicator of the openness and vitality of urban economy. Data shows that approximately 60% of consumption occurs at night. Currently, the night economy is continuously upgrading towards industrialization, specialization, and higher quality, reflecting people's aspirations for a richer, easier, and better life.

