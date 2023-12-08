C.P. Group and Toyota/Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies achieved new milestones towards decarbonization with multi-faceted solutions across energy, data and mobility

A joint partnership by Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group), Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies (CJPT) announced the successful pilot project for biogas-derived hydrogen production in Thailand .

C.P. Group plans to use such biogas-derived hydrogen for their truck fleet for long-haul logistics for its supply chains, further accelerating Thailand's decarbonization process.

Successful test of new drone technology designed for agriculture use at scale

Adoption of smart logistics and date to drive efficiencies in fleet management

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference hosted in Dubai, UAE, Charoen Pokphand Group Co., Ltd. (C.P. Group), along with Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies (CJPT) announced progress in their pilot project to produce one of Thailand's first bio-hydrogen supply of an initial volume of 2kg/day. The Thai-Japanese partnership announced that they have completed their first trial of using poultry waste to produce bio-hydrogen, marking an important milestone in their journey towards decarbonizing the transportation sector.

Photo from left to right: Mr. Takanori Kimata, General Manager, CJP Planning Div. CV company Toyota Motor Corporation / Mr. Masahiko Maeda, CEO of Asia Region, Toyota Motor Corporation / Mr. Soopakij Chearavanont, Chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group / Mr. Kachorn Chiaravanont, Member of Executive Committee of Charoen Pokphand Group / Mr. Surasak Suthongwan, Executive Assistant to President and Chairman, Toyota Motor Corporation (PRNewswire)

Backed by state-of-the-art equipment, biogas derived from poultry waste provided by C.P. Group's farms is used to produce the bio-hydrogen. This collaborative effort demonstrates C.P. Group and Toyota/CJPT's commitment to innovation and dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. As part of this initiative, Toyota has also established Thailand's first Biogas-Derived Hydrogen Production Equipment at its Asia headquarters in Samut Prakan province, south of Bangkok.

To showcase the potential of bio-hydrogen as a clean energy source, the team will now embark on its next phase to trial the fuel for long-haul transportation. This trial will test the viability and performance of bio-hydrogen as an alternative energy source for the transportation sector. Together, the companies hope to eventually adopt bio-hydrogen for C.P. Group's long-haul logistics, including the powering of delivery trucks for parts of its operations in Thailand.

Speaking at the Thailand Pavilion at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, C.P. Group Chairman Soopakij Chearavanont shared, "We are all in a race against climate change. COP28 presents a great opportunity for us all to come together, share ideas, and find innovative solutions. It is a privilege to unite with Toyota and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation to find revolutionary renewable energy solutions and pioneering approaches. Together, we aspire to create a world where sustainability becomes a way of life."

Bio-hydrogen has the potential to play a significant role in Thailand's decarbonization journey, and in addition to poultry waste to biogas, the partnership is also exploring broader mobility solutions, and is pleased to announce the successful completion of a second test project into the role that drones can play in supporting agriculture in Thailand. Toyota created a fuel cell powered drone that has successfully been used across a number of CP farms in support of seeding, the fertilization of crops as well as other agricultural tasks.

Masahiko Maeda, CEO of Asia Region of Toyota Motor Corporation noted, "I am excited to see actual implementation progress with C.P. Group. We are achieving good results for CO2 reduction and considering how we can contribute further to the happiness of the 67 million Thai citizens under the concept of 'doing what can be done now', together with partners who share the same view. With the country's agriculture resources combined with the extensive and strong value chain of C.P. Group along with Toyota/CJPT's mobility business expertise, Thailand's first trial for producing hydrogen from poultry farm's biogas can be utilized for greener logistics. We would like to expand the scope of our collaboration to promote initiatives for carbon neutrality suited to Thailand in the three areas of energy, data and mobility."

C.P. Group, through its subsidiaries, operates a large fleet of commercial vehicles. The partnership is actively exploring how different types of electric vehicles, including HEVs (hybrid electric), BEVs (battery electric) and FCEVs (fuel cell electric), can be optimized for both urban logistics and agricultural transportation, as well as how data can be effectively used to optimize loading processes and route planning to minimize fuel consumption and emissions associated with transportation.

C.P. Group Member of Executive Committee, Kachorn Chiaravanont said, "C.P. Group and Toyota have shared a common interest since the start of our relationship 25 years ago to support decarbonisation. We are excited about investing in new technologies and are ambitious in our combined ambition to find new ways to support the energy transition, for Thailand. Our aim is to explore the potential of producing, transporting and using bio-gas hydrogen across C.P. Group's business, starting with trials in some of Thailand's special economic zones and then deploying at scale in due time. We invite more partners and communities to join us in our mission and journey."

By combining their expertise and resources, Charoen Pokphand Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies are committed to driving positive change and contributing to a more sustainable future.

About C.P. Group

For over a century, Charoen Pokphand Group (or C.P. Group) has strived to provide quality products and services to serve rising demand throughout the world. C.P. Group's strong commitment to the '3-Benefit' principle has contributed towards the organization's sustainable growth with the aim to benefit the country and its people wherever it invests. Currently, the Group's core businesses cover the agri-food, retail, and telecommunications industries with operations in 21 countries and employs more than 450,000 people worldwide. C.P. Group is recognized as a major contributor in the development of the Thai economy and society as well as those of all countries it operates in.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiatives https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies (CJPT)

In April 2021, Isuzu Motors Limited, Hino Motors, Ltd., and Toyota Motor Corporation established Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies (CJPT), a new company, with the aim to accelerate the implementation and spread of CASE in society to help address various difficulties facing the transportation industry as well as help achieve a carbon-neutral society. Suzuki Motor Corporation and Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. joined the partnership in July 2021. Among the many lessons at real logistics sites since CJPT was established, there has been a renewed awareness of both the magnitude of the challenges facing the transportation industry, such as the social cost of carbon neutrality and increased burden on workers and drivers, as well as the importance of working together with society to address these issues. Together with its partners, CJPT will accelerate its efforts with a focus on logistics efficiency and electrification.

