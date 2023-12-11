Centria Autism Announces Establishment of Clinical Quality Assurance Team

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centria Autism, a leading provider in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy for children with autism, is excited to announce the formation of its Clinical Quality Assurance Team, a significant step in their commitment to clinical excellence and journey to evolve the industry.

Based in their Fresno, California office, this strategic team serves as an objective third-party, tasked with reviewing clinical quality and identifying how the organization can best support its clinical teams.

"Clinical quality has always been a priority. While reviewing every treatment plan has been standard in our organization, this new investment expands quality assurance to review treatment plans, care being delivered, supervision and therapy session summaries. This holistic approach to clinical quality assurance allows for an independent review to ensure from assessment through care delivery, our services align to our values and high standards," commented Timothy Yeager, Chief Clinical Officer at Centria.

The Clinical Quality Assurance Team will initially be composed of three Quality Assurance Managers. Each manager is highly specialized in identifying how the organization can best support clinicians and behavior technicians, leading to optimal outcomes for the families they serve.

A primary task for the team will be the meticulous review of Treatment Plans and the fidelity of their implementation. The objective is to ensure that every plan is crafted with Centria's Foundations of Care model and is best structured to effectively bridge the gap between where clients are to where they want to be.

A notable characteristic of this team is its operational independence. "By allowing the Clinical Quality Assurance Team to function autonomously, we ensure unbiased, objective reviews focused purely on clinical merit and the well-being of our clients," Yeager noted.

About Centria Autism

Centria Autism is a leading national provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan – a suburb of Detroit –Centria employs continuous efforts to advance the science of ABA and deliver high-quality support through their Foundations of Care model, centering clients and individualizing care through Practical Functional Assessment and Skills-Based Treatment (PFA-SBT). Centria aligns each client's unique aspirations with developmentally appropriate treatment goals to inform compassionate, trauma-informed care, respecting the dignity and value of each client served.

