CorePower Yoga (www.corepoweryoga.com) Potential Privacy Violations

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CorePower Yoga is accused of sharing subscribers' personal information and video-viewing habits with Facebook without its users' consent. Specifically, www.corepoweryoga.com appears to have used a tracking tool to record its subscribers' viewing habits and secretly share them with Facebook. CorePower Yoga customers could be eligible to collect up to $2,500 for these violations.

Levi & Korsinsky is working to represent CorePower Yoga members with Facebook accounts who may have been impacted by this improper information sharing. To find out if you qualify, please go to:

There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHAT'S THIS ABOUT? Compensation may be available for eligible CorePower Yoga subscribers - the Federal Video Privacy Protection Act allows compensation of up to $2,500.

HOW DOES THIS WORK? Mass actions involve hundreds or thousands of consumers bringing individual claims against the same company at the same time and over the same issue. Levi & Korsinsky is now gathering members to take action over these potential privacy violations. To join the others taking action, go to:

WHO IS COREPOWER YOGA?

CorePowerYoga.com is headquartered in Denver, CO and is one of the largest the largest yoga studio chains in the US with more than 220 locations across 22 states and over 1,500 employees. The Company has hundreds of thousands of members and offers various formats of yoga and bootcamp style classes.

The Company has previously been sued multiple times in class action lawsuits alleging gross underpayment of wages to its yoga instructors.

