Kevin Schewe's 'BAD LOVE TIGERS' reaches an Astonishing 425 Awards with New Double Win in Chicago!

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Schewe's Bad Love Tigers has taken the world by storm as it reaches 425 international screenplay awards, now including awards for Best Historical Fiction Script and Best Sci-Fi Screenwriter at IMDb-qualified Wild Filmmakers Chicago Selected Filmmakers Festival.

"Bad Love Tigers continues to capture the imagination and hearts of Film Festival reviewers as it crisscrosses the globe and lays the groundwork to be that next global tentpole franchise!" Schewe says. His work has recently added awards from Brisbane and Sydney, Australia; Italy, Switzerland, Portugal and Germany to its long list of international successes.

The Bad Love Tigers screenplay is an international success, finding acclaim at film festivals in dozens of countries, including Cannes World Film Festival, Madrid Arthouse Film Festival, Rome International Movie Awards, New York International Film Awards, The Los Angeles Movie Awards, Vegas Movie Awards, The London Classic Film Festival, Brisbane International Film Union, Frida Film Festival Vincent Van Gogh Cinema and Audiovisual Arts Awards, and many more.

Bad Love Tigers is about a misfit group of teenage adventurers, known as the Bad Love Gang, who defy the odds and come of age as they use a time-travel machine called the White Hole Project (constructed by Albert Einstein, using exotic Area-51 technology, as a back-up plan to the Manhattan Project) to travel back to the World War II era, meet with President Roosevelt and embark on a perilous secret mission to protect an alien spaceship and defeat the Japanese in combat. Keeping America's most important and deepest national secret safe at Area-51 hinges on the success of their quest.

Schewe's Bad Love Tigers is an action-adventure, sci-fi screenplay with enormous potential to attract audiences of all ages, young and old, back to the big screen for an epic, romping, history-infused journey. This incredible display of worldwide interest has proven that Bad Love Tigers is already a global phenomenon, crossing cultures and demonstrating its capacity to be that feel-great-again, big-screen, international, tent-pole blockbuster franchise.

About: Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO, is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for 35+ years. Visit Schewe on Instagram @realkevinschewe and KevinSchewe.com and watch the book trailer here. Bad Love Tigers is available on Amazon.

