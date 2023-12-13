Kia to Announce Future PBV Vision and Model Lineup at CES 2024

Kia redefines PBV as ' Platform Beyond Vehicle'

Kia to present PBV vision and business strategy at CES in Las Vegas

New Kia PBV concept models and technologies to be showcased

Keynote speakers to elaborate on Kia's dedicated PBV lineup and business roadmap

Presentation of Kia's 'EVs for All' vision with the Concept EV3, Concept EV4, EV9 and EV6 GT on display

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has announced it will redefine the term PBV as 'Platform Beyond Vehicle' and officially launch its global PBV business at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, USA. The brand is set to introduce its future PBV product lineup and business vision, along with physically showcasing several PBV concept models. Kia PBV is a 'Total Mobility Solution' combining fit-for-purpose EVs with advanced software solutions that will open the door to new businesses and lifestyles.

Marking its first return to the CES in five years, a series of keynote speakers will expand on the brand's future PBV business strategies and vision for the future, including dedicated hardware such as Easy Swap and Dynamic Hybrid modularization technologies, digital solutions developed under the Hyundai Motor Group's advanced software capabilities, and plans for global partnership integration. Kia will also operate an indoor PBV exhibition in the LVCC West Hall and an outdoor EV exhibition in the LVCC Central Plaza between January 9 - 12.

The Kia PBV exhibition will feature five concept models, including its first PBV scheduled for mass production starting in 2025, a range of Kia-exclusive PBV technology, and a PBV-dedicated presentation and demonstration highlighting the company's software-defined vehicle strategy and plans for partnership integration.

The brand's EV exhibition will introduce Kia's vision of 'EVs for All' by displaying the EV3 and EV4 concept cars alongside the EV9 and EV6 GT, while showcasing the numerous lifestyle benefits customers can enjoy from Kia's rapidly expanding EV lineup.

Kia's CES 2024 press conference will be held at Mandalay Bay at 3pm (PST) on Monday, January 8 and will be livestreamed on worldwide.kia.com.

