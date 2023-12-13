NEW JERSEY BUS WORKERS VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Student Transportation of America Drivers and Monitors Secure Union Representation

WILLINGBORO, N.J., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bus operators and monitors at Student Transportation of America (STA) have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 676. These members provide transportation services for Willingboro Township Public Schools and Edgewater Park School District.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"Local 676 is proud to represent hundreds of bus workers, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome 123 more to the Teamsters," said Howard Wells, President of Local 676 in Collingswood. "We are looking forward to helping STA workers in Willingboro secure an industry-leading first contract."

"I voted to join the Teamsters because positive change cannot happen without union representation," said Jermaine Shield, a bus driver at STA in Willingboro.

Teamsters Local 676 represents approximately 5,000 workers employed in a variety of trades in Southern New Jersey and the Philadelphia region. For more information, visit ibtlocal676.org.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamsters Local 676