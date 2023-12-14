Auto Dealers Launch Winter Coat Drive to Keep New York Kids Warm

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the temperature drops and winter approaches, many families in the metro New York area are facing the harsh reality of struggling to stay warm. Recognizing this pressing issue, the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) has kicked off its annual Winter Coat Drive for Kids. The drive aims to purchase and distribute new winter coats for children in need, ensuring that every child can experience warmth and comfort during the cold season. The Winter Coat Drive aims to raise over $100,000 to purchase new coats for kids this winter.

Cars for Coats: NYC Council Member Vickie Paladino helps a young New Yorker into a brand new warm winter coat to help kick-start the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association's annual Winter Coat Drive for Kids. (PRNewswire)

Those who wish to contribute can simply do so at GNYADA.com and click on the Coat Drive image on the website.

"Automobile dealers recognize their role as pillars within local communities beyond supplying the transportation needs of their customers," said GNYADA President Mark Schienberg. "GNYADA members involved deserve commendation for consistently supporting initiatives focused on improving lives throughout their neighborhoods."

With over 550,000 children living below the poverty line in this area alone, GNYADA's efforts are crucial in helping vulnerable families provide adequate winter clothing for their kids. To launch this important campaign, The Helms Auto Group Vice Presidents Kirstin Callahan Austin and Sean Callahan joined General Manager Suzanne Cochrane in presenting a check of $10,000 at Volvo Cars of Queens. This generous donation symbolizes their dealership's commitment and dedication to supporting those in need.

The official launch event saw the presence of local legislators, officials, and children representing recipients who will benefit from this initiative. NYC Councilwoman Vickie Paladino emphasized the importance of collaborations like these to ensure that no child is left without proper winter clothing during harsh weather conditions. Representative Mitchel Wu from Queens Community Center - Chinese-American Planning Council expressed gratitude for this meaningful gesture that supports vulnerable children within their community.

Several organizations working closely with disadvantaged children also participated in the event to highlight how crucial these donations are for many families. Representatives from The Child Center of NY/Head Start Corona acknowledged how warm coats provide physical warmth, boost confidence, and contribute to a sense of belonging among students. Dawn West from The Academy Charter Schools shared firsthand experiences emphasizing that every child deserves access to necessities such as warm clothing.

GNYADA is partnering with Operation Warm—a national nonprofit dedicated to manufacturing high-quality coats specifically designed for children in need—to carry out the Winter Coat Drive.

For more information about the Winter Coat Drive or how you can get involved, please visit www.gnyada.com.

About GNYADA

Headquartered in Whitestone, N.Y, the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association represents 400+ franchised automobile dealerships in the metro area of New York, generating $61.6 billion in new vehicle sales, $2.65 billion in taxes and supporting 65,000+ New Yorkers. The Association was established in 1910 and has continued to serve the needs of the industry ever since. GNYADA organizes the New York International Automobile Show – the largest auto show in North America – each spring, in Manhattan's Jacob Javits Convention Center. www.gnyada.com

About Operation Warm

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need. Operation Warm partners with compassionate individuals, community organizations, and corporations across North America to provide emotional warmth, confidence to socialize and succeed, and hope for a brighter future by using the gift as a catalyst for community connection. www.operationwarm.org

