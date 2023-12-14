Here Comes Shaq-a-Claus

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal teaming up with top-tier sponsors to give youth a merry and bright holiday

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesley Lakes Elementary School will turn into a winter wonderland with gifts, clothes, haircuts, pizza and festive surprises for more than 750 schoolchildren during the annual Shaq-A-Claus event on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Through his Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, the 7-foot, 1-inch basketball legend continues his 22-year tradition of brightening the holidays by providing thousands of toys, clothing, meals, and more to kids across the country. This December, Shaq-a-Claus will spread cheer throughout Atlanta, Las Vegas, New Jersey and Orlando with the help of premium sponsors.

"This season can make some kids feel left out or different from their peers," said Mr. O'Neal. "Every child deserves to experience the holiday magic and hosting these events keeps that joy alive. Thanks to the generosity of my sponsors, we can celebrate together, have great fun, make memories and the kids go home feeling good."

Shaq-A-Claus will check the following items off wish lists, courtesy of partners:

The festivities will also include carnival games, a live DJ and hot pizzas served by Papa John's.

Shaq–A–Claus will appear at 11 a.m. at Wesley Lakes Elementary School, 685 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, Georgia 30253.

About The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation creates pathways for underserved youth, helping them achieve their full potential. Established in 2019 by the NBA Hall of Famer, television sports analyst and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, the Foundation works to instill hope and bring about change in communities, collectively shaping a brighter future for our children. While primarily partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools, the Foundation simultaneously supports Shaquille's other charitable endeavors, such as his annual Shaq-a-Claus holiday event and initiatives alongside his corporate partners. For more information, visit shaqfoundation.org.

