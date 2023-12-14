-- Kymera Continues to Enhance and Grow Surface Technologies Division through Strategic Expansion in Thermal Spray Solutions --

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kymera International ("Kymera"), a global leading specialty materials and surface technologies company, announced today the successful acquisition of Metallisation Limited ("Metallisation"), a technology and automation leader in the thermal spray industry. Headquartered in Dudley, UK, Metallisation has been bringing the latest metal spray equipment and consumables innovations to market since 1922. This strategic acquisition will benefit both Metallisation and Kymera as the two companies combine their relative strengths to become a global leader in thermal spray applications and solutions. Metallisation will contribute greatly to the continued growth of Kymera's Surface Technologies business and their ability to deliver high-value, turnkey engineered solutions to global Tier 1 and OEM customers, specifically in the UK and the European region. This marks a significant step forward in Kymera's commitment to provide comprehensive solutions to aerospace, medical, and industrial customers in its thermal spray portfolio. This acquisition also expands Metallisation's product offerings, enhancing their market positioning and growth opportunities.

Kymera International acquires Metallisation Ltd., continuing to expand their Surface Technologies division and enhance their thermal spray solutions portfolio. (PRNewswire)

"The acquisition of Metallisation aligns with our strategic initiatives and strengthens Kymera's position in the thermal spray sector," comments Barton White, CEO of Kymera. "We will now be able to provide our aerospace customers with a vertically integrated offering that includes equipment, materials and application services. This complete package will undoubtedly benefit the growth and adaptation of the Company's HaloJet™ product offering."

"The acquisition of Metallisation has compelling industrial as well as strategic logic," adds Adam Shebitz, a Partner at Palladium Equity Partners. "This investment represents an exciting opportunity to create value through vertically integrating surface technology materials and equipment with Kymera's existing services business."

"We are extremely proud of Metallisation's history and long-standing commitment to excellence in quality, customer service and engineering support," Stuart Milton, Managing Director of Metallisation, remarks. "We have no doubt that under Kymera's leadership, we will be able to not only continue offering great products and service to our customers, but also elevate our offerings and unlock significant growth opportunities. We are excited to be joining a team dedicated to innovation and collaboration."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Kymera International

Kymera International, through acquisitions, can trace its roots back to the 1800's. Today, Kymera International is a U.S. owned, leading global developer and manufacturer of advanced specialty materials and high-performance surface coatings. Kymera sells its technically developed products into a wide variety of end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, electronics, chemical, specialty auto, additive manufacturing, and numerous industrial applications. Kymera International has manufacturing facilities in the U.S, Canada, Australia, Europe, UK and Asia. www.kymerainternational.com

About Metallisation, Ltd.

Based in the UK and founded over 100 years ago, Metallisation is developer, manufacturer and worldwide supplier of a full range of metal spraying equipment and consumables. They specialize in the design, build and supply of equipment including arcspray, flamespray, plasma, HVOF and laser, in addition to providing customers with turnkey spraying solutions.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 210 companies (40 platforms and more than 170 add-ons). With over $3 billion in AUM, the firm focuses primarily on buyout equity investments in the range of $50 million to $150 million. Palladium seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital and strategic guidance. The partners of the firm have meaningful experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com.

