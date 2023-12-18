CLEAR Launches New Lanes at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced it is launching its identity verification technology at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), bringing frictionless and predictable travel experiences to Pennsylvania. CLEAR's launch at PIT is expected to create 28 jobs and generate approximately $1.8 million annually in local economic impact.

"We are thrilled PIT will now offer CLEAR's high-tech, high-touch experience, something our market has requested for a long time," said Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis. "At PIT, we are focused on providing the best possible passenger experience; CLEAR's streamlined security screening process supports that mission. We look forward to seeing our passengers take advantage of this increasingly popular service."

"CLEAR is so excited for the opportunity to help Pittsburgh travelers feel unstoppable along their journey – especially in time for the holidays," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. "We share PIT's commitment to delivering the best customer experience and thank the PIT team for bringing CLEAR to the Commonwealth."

Today's launch represents continued growth in CLEAR's national footprint, where it serves a total of 56 airports and nearly 19 million Members. CLEAR already serves 9 of PIT's top 10 domestic destinations, allowing Members traveling through PIT to use CLEAR on both ends of their journey. Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingerprint, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts Members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, saving them time waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited identity verification lanes – costs about $16 a month billed annually, with preferred pricing available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and American Express Members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family Members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for $99 per adult per year.

About Pittsburgh International Airport

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) serves approximately 10 million passengers annually and is a key economic driver for the region, reflecting and serving the community, inspiring the industry, and advancing the region's role as a world leader. PIT's new terminal, scheduled to open in 2025, will transform the passenger experience and showcase the region's thriving economy as its new front door. PIT has recently won numerous international awards including being named by Fast Company magazine as One of the Most Innovative Companies in the World as well as a finalist in Accessible Design. Future Travel Experience named PIT a winner in its Pioneer innovation awards, and PIT's first-of-its-kind microgrid has garnered numerous accolades for resiliency and sustainability. For more information visit www.flypittsburgh.com.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With nearly 19 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

