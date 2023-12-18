Genesis Park Invests in Conditioned Air Company

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Park, through its investment fund, GP Capital Partners, LP, is pleased to announce its recent investment in Conditioned Air Company ("Conditioned Air" or the "Company") to support Conditioned Air's addition of A/C Designs of St Augustine ("A/C Designs") to its platform. The companies' combined operations cover some of the fastest growing areas of Florida, with the combined enterprise representing one of the largest organizations focused on residential HVAC service in Florida. Genesis Park provided a debt and equity investment alongside Gemini Investors and Cambridge Savings Bank, company management, and other investors to support the transaction.

A/C Designs, based in Jacksonville, FL and founded in 2002, is one of the leading residential HVAC service and new construction service providers in Northeast Florida. A/C Designs and Conditioned Air have similar business strategies and aligned values. Leveraging the strengths and market presence of both organizations positions the combined entity to provide enhanced residential home services in Florida and to continue the positive growth trajectory.

Gina Luna, Managing Partner of Genesis Park said, "The combination of Conditioned Air and A/C Designs creates one of the largest residential HVAC service businesses in Florida. Through the delivery of exceptional service to their customers, both companies have strong reputations and recognizable brands in their respective markets. We are thrilled to partner with an experienced management team and investor group to support the Company through the next phase of growth."

About Genesis Park

Genesis Park is a Houston-based private credit and equity investment firm. Its current investment fund, GP Capital Partners, LP, is licensed as a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Genesis Park supports growth and later stage lower middle market businesses through flexible debt and equity capital solutions and strategic guidance. Genesis Park generally targets companies with at least $10 million of revenue and $3 million of EBITDA, with proven business models and seasoned management teams. Managed by three experienced investment professionals with broad regional relationships, Genesis Park is committed to partnering with the companies and management teams in which it invests to facilitate growth, transition, and success. For more information, visit www.genesis-park.com.

About Conditioned Air Company

Conditioned Air, founded in 1962 and based in Naples, FL, has grown to become the largest HVAC service provider for service, maintenance, repair, replacement and new construction installations in Southwest Florida. The Company provides regular service, repair and replacement services as well as new construction design and installation for both custom home and production home builders. For more information, visit www.conditionedair.com.

