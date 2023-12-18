PAYING CONSUMERS FOR GREEN CHOICES -- FUTURE RAISES $6.5M AND ACQUIRES FAN REWARDS STARTUP

Future buys Fan Rewards to expand its payments and rewards platform for the low-carbon economy

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future, a climate-positive fintech company, has announced $6.5 million in additional funding from new and existing investors, bringing their total capital raised to $11 million. This injection of fresh capital positioned Future to acquire Fan Rewards—an AI-driven rewards platform for fans of artists and influencers.

Future's acquisition of Fan Rewards is a testament to the company's commitment to building the first payments and rewards platform for the growing sustainable economy, making climate-friendly choices exciting and easy for millions of households. Mike Winterfield, founder and managing partner at Active Impact Investments and board member at Future, noted, "Future's innovative approach to incentivize carbon reduction is exactly the kind of disruption we need to rapidly address climate change at scale. The consumer demand for climate-friendly choices is growing and Future both quantifies the benefit of green purchases while making them accessible on any budget."

Future's award-winning FutureCard Visa® Debit Card leads the market with 5%+ cashback on eco-friendly purchases, such as taking public transit, buying secondhand, and shopping at over 50,000 sustainable businesses*. The Future app complements this offering with additional rewards such as 10% cashback on renewable energy purchases. Future helps thousands of families and individuals across the U.S. earn more cash and emit less carbon every day.

"The paradigm of paying more to 'be green' is over," says Kendall Tucker, co-founder of Fan Rewards, now Head of Product at Future. "The union between Future and Fan Rewards expands Future's growing community to digital creators and their fans, leveraging AI to identify the most rewarding ways to go green."

Future is reimagining the roadmap to a low-carbon future with a comprehensive, data-driven model to enable payments and offer rewards to its members**. The sustainable economy requires a different type of financial architecture, with a built-in ability to effectively price carbon into everyday spending decisions.

"Climate-positive choices, from taking the subway, to shopping refurbished, to saving energy, deserve the highest tier of rewards. That's exactly what Future is offering," states Mike Garon, co-founder at Fan Rewards and now Head of Engineering at Future. "There are a lot of misconceptions about sustainable living, and we love seeing our members discover alternatives that are good for the planet and good for their wallet."

About Future

Future is building the most rewarding way to pay in the sustainable economy, incentivizing consumers to make climate-friendly purchases that support the shift towards a low-carbon future. Future pays consumers to reduce their carbon footprint and offers personalized recommendations to save cash and carbon. Future launched the award-winning FutureCard Visa® Debit Card offering 5% cashback at 50,000 businesses across the U.S. To learn more about Future, visit future.green .

