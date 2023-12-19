Compliancy Group is G2's Winter 2024 Leader for Healthcare Compliance Software

GREENLAWN, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group has been awarded as G2's Winter Leader for Healthcare Compliance Software.
To qualify for inclusion in the Healthcare Compliance category, a product must:
- Monitor, track, and update any changes to industry and/or governmental regulation and practice
- Facilitate the designation of compliance officers and committees
- Develop compliance-specific policies and procedures, including standards of conduct
- Facilitate open lines of communication
- Support appropriate and relevant compliance training and education
- Set up, track, and respond to detected compliance offenses
- Support or offer internal monitoring, auditing, and measuring efforts
Compliancy Group Healthcare Compliance has been named a Leader based on receiving a high customer Satisfaction score and having a large Market Presence. 98% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars, 96% of users believe it is headed in the right direction, and users said they would be likely to recommend Compliancy Group Healthcare Compliance at a rate of 96%. Compliancy Group Healthcare Compliance is also in the Healthcare Risk Management category.
Compliancy Group was also recognized with:
- Easiest To Do Business With
- Highest User Adoption
- Leader in the Americas
- Momentum Leader
About Compliancy Group
Solve healthcare compliance challenges quickly and confidently with simplified software. Whether you need HIPAA, OSHA, SOC 2, or all three, your compliance program is fully customizable. Remove the complexities and stress of compliance, increase patient loyalty and the profitability of your business, and reduce risk. Endorsed by top medical associations, clients can be confident in their compliance program. Learn more about Compliancy Group and healthcare compliance!
About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
