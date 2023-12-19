Jayud Announces New Air Charter Service Agreement with JD Airlines

New Charter Service from Shenzhen to Clark, Philippines, with Over 100 Round Trips Planned to Boost Cargo Capacity and Trade Relations

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen, specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced a significant new air charter service agreement with Jiangsu Jingdong Cargo Airlines ("JD Airlines"), a distinguished cargo airline based in China (the "Agreement"). This agreement marks a substantial expansion of Jayud's air freight capabilities. This Agreement between Jayud and JD Airlines built through the Agreement is set to last for a year, with the potential for further collaboration based on the success of the Shenzhen-to-Clark service.

The centerpiece of this Agreement is establishing a new charter service on the Shenzhen-to-Clark, Philippines (CRK) route. This service is set to commence on December 16, 2023, with a commitment to operate at least 100 round trips over the next year. This new route is expected to significantly enhance the cargo capacity and efficiency between China and the Philippines, reflecting the growing trade relations between the two countries.

Xiaogang Geng, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Jayud, commented, "As we embark on this exciting new partnership with JD Airlines, we at Jayud are not just opening a new route; we are rapidly expanding our service footprint while narrowing the distances between cargo and end-markets. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing efficient, reliable, innovative logistics solutions. The Shenzhen-to-Clark service is the next important step we are taking towards making a major impact in the air cargo landscape and enhancing global trade connectivity."

JD Airlines was formally established in 2019, making Nantong Xingdong International Airport its primary operational hub. The airline strategically centers its operations in key cities, including Nantong, Beijing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Wuxi. It has a strategic presence in the air cargo market across the three major domestic economic sectors. Recently, JD Airlines successfully inaugurated international cargo routes such as "Shenzhen = Ho Chi Minh" and "Nanjing = Dhaka". JD Airlines is committed to concentrating on the international air cargo market, constructing an independent, controllable, secure, and reliable air cargo logistics network that spans both domestic and foreign territories.

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.jayud.com.

