TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G and PHANTOM V Flip 5G Wins German Design Awards 2024

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, an innovative technology brand, has been recognized at the German Design Awards 2024 for two of its latest innovative devices CAMON 20 Premier 5G and TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G.

The German Design Awards (GDA) is the premium prize of the German Design Council. With its worldwide spectrum and international appeal, it is one of the most prestigious awards in the design landscape across all industries. Since 2012, the German Design Awards has been identifying significant design trends, presenting them to a broad public and honoring them. This year, more than ten nationalities were represented on the jury of the German Design Awards 2024, comprising design experts from business, academia, and science as well as the design industry. All jury members are recognized authorities in their fields.

PHANTOM V Flip 5G wins a Special Mention of the Excellent Product Design in the Computer and Communication category, after captivating the judges with its distinctive 'The Planet' circular outer screen and cosmic-inspired aesthetic, marking a significant achievement in design excellence; Meanwhile the CAMON 20 Premier 5G is recognized as Winner of the Excellent Product Design in the Computer and Communication category with its unique CAMON PUZZLE Deconstructionist Design, challenging the industry's traditionally minimalist aesthetic.

"We are truly honored to receive the two awards from German Design Awards. It is a significant recognition of TECNO's commitment in design innovation. Guided by our "Go Premium" strategy, we are consistently in pursuit of new technologies and the most fashionable innovations to bring to our global audience. Recognizing that modern and stylish global consumers are always seeking for new ways for self-expression, TECNO empowers global connections with consumers through imaginative design that transforms technology into a lifestyle statement." said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO.

CAMON 20 Premier 5G stands out as a symbol of innovation, featuring revolutionary nighttime photography and steady portrait video capabilities suitable for forward-looking users. It also showcases a unique industry-first CAMON PUZZLE Deconstructionist Design, blending luxury lychee patterns and sapphire-grade nanocrystalline ceramic to create a visually stunning and distinctive appearance.

The fusion of the magic skin with ceramic materials realized by TECNO's designers creates incredible comfort with a natural tactile texture that doesn't attract fingerprints. With a unique appearance and high-quality materials,

CAMON 20 Series brings industry design standards into a new era. The combination of advanced materials and bold design challenge traditional smartphone design language and lets CAMON 20 users make a stylish statement.

CAMON 20 Premier 5G wins German Design Awards 2024 Winner- Excellent Product Design (PRNewswire)

The German Design Award jury commended the CAMON 20 Premier 5G for its exceptional design, "the device design of the model impresses with a fine leather look on the back, complemented by a striking diamond pattern that gives the phones a special aesthetic. A stylish device that stands out."

TECNO's design brilliance is also exemplified through PHANTOM V Flip 5G's exceptional features, including the 'The Planet' round outer screen, customizable cover screen, stylish purple and black color scheme, and a unique design language that sets it apart in the foldable smartphone market. As a result, PHANTOM V Flip 5G allows users to make a distinguished and stylish statement.

TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G Wins German Design Awards 2024 Special Mention - Excellent Product Design (PRNewswire)

"With its elegant and progressive design, TECNO's latest foldable device PHANTOM V Flip 5G from TECNO stands out from the crowd. What is particularly noticeable is the circular display with the camera elements arranged in a ring on the housing lid, which becomes an unmistakable design feature," stated the German Design Award jury.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, PHANTOM V Flip 5G prioritizes user experience, incorporating an optimal grip ratio, creative photography that supports various innovative shooting modes and extraordinary texture. The device's design received high praise from the GDA judges for its thoughtful consideration of both form and function.

As the brand's latest innovative devices, CAMON 20 Premier 5G and PHANTOM V Flip 5G are a continuation of TECNO's belief in the power of design to shape the future. The recognition marks another milestone in the brand's exploration of new form factors to enhance the premium foldable user experience through PHANTOM V Flip 5G and fashion-focused trendsetters through CAMON 20 Premier 5G. Winning the German Design Award 2024 underscores TECNO's exceptional blend of cutting-edge technology and aesthetic brilliance, setting a new standard in the world of smartphones.

