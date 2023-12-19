ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2024 approaches, many of our thoughts will turn to self-improvement and how we make the New Year as successful, satisfying, and productive as possible. Whether it's improving our health, focusing on professional advancement, learning a new skill, or exploring something totally unique, we typically create our list of goals during this time of year.

Toastmasters 8 Tips for Keeping Your 2024 New Year's Resolutions

To help ensure that 2024 is the year that your resolutions are kept, Toastmasters International offers these 8 tips that will help you to achieve your goals.

Be realistic. Having lofty goals is commendable, however, it's important to make sure they are realistic, or you may end up feeling frustrated that they are too difficult to achieve. Be specific. Make concrete goals. For example, instead of selecting an ambiguous goal like losing weight, focus on a specific goal you can commit to, like losing a certain number of pounds by a future date. Plan ahead. It's never a good idea to make your resolutions on New Year's Eve. Instead of waiting until the Times Square ball is about to drop, give your goals and resolutions some thought well before the New Year arrives. Make a list of resolutions and check on them regularly. Writing your goals down makes them tangible. Checking back on your resolutions and goals often will help keep you on track to meet them. Start small. Once again, be realistic and honest with yourself. Start with a goal that is easy to achieve in a short time to gain a sense of accomplishment. Make the resolutions specific and time bound. Hold yourself accountable. Sharing your goals and experiences with family and friends will help keep you focused on meeting your objectives. Some people have also found that having an accountability partner helps them stay on track. Stay Positive. Making changes to your life requires a process. If you stumble or have trouble accomplishing a goal, stick with it and don't get discouraged. Believe in yourself and remind yourself of the positive impact the goal will have on your life. Celebrate your successes. Your confidence will grow with each goal you achieve. Remember to remain focused and keep working on your list.

"Setting goals for yourself to start the year can lead to yearlong achievements and triumphs," says Morag Mathieson, Toastmasters 2023-24 International President. "Many resolutions center on self-improvement, which can be difficult to maintain so it's important to have a support team who will not only hold you accountable but give you positive feedback and keep you on track to complete the goals you set for yourself."

For more advice on how to achieve your goals, read Ryan Levesque's "Meet Your Future Self—Today" in the Toastmaster magazine.

