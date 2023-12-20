New 2024 WRX TR adds performance-focused upgrades to lineup

EyeSight ® Driver Assist Technology now standard on all 2024 WRX models

271-horsepower, 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER ® engine

Standard 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK ® Multimedia Plus system

Wireless Apple CarPlay ® and wireless Android Auto ™ standard

Pricing starts at $32,735 MSRP

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the 2024 Subaru WRX, including the recently unveiled WRX TR with performance-focused upgrades. The fifth generation WRX is enhanced with standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology on all models, including those equipped with a manual transmission. All WRX models have a 271-horsepower, 2.4-liter turbocharged Subaru BOXER engine, and Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. A tablet-style 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia Plus system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility is newly standard on all models for 2024. The 2024 Subaru WRX will arrive at retailers in early 2024 with a starting price of $32,735.

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2024 WRX (PRNewswire)

The 2024 WRX will be offered in five trim levels: Base, Premium, Limited, TR, and GT. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard on all trim levels except the GT. The Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT) is available on Premium and Limited trim levels, and standard equipment on the GT. The WRX features Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with Active Torque Vectoring, powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged Subaru BOXER engine delivering 271 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 258 pound-feet of torque delivered over a broad torque curve between 2,000-5,200 rpm. The standard 6-speed manual transmission features optimized gear ratios and is complemented with refined shift quality. The SPT transmission offers faster up and down shifts and includes adaptive shift control to quickly respond with rev-matching downshifts under braking to maintain an ideal ratio around corners and during corner exits.

The Subaru Global Platform underpins the 2024 WRX and enhances ride and handling performance thanks to a stiffer chassis compared to previous generations. The global platform, which includes full inner frame construction and strategic use of structural adhesive, improves front lateral rigidity by 14% and suspension mounting point rigidity by 75% compared to the previous-generation WRX and for 2024 has been further enhanced with additional structural reinforcement in the floor and rear suspension area.

Visually, the 2024 WRX is easily identifiable due to its broad hood scoop and signature hexagonal grille flanked by compact LED headlights. On WRX Premium and higher trims, the rear trunk lid incorporates a body-color low-profile rear spoiler, which is perched above rear taillights that radiate a glowing, volcanic lava-inspired red.

Inside, the 2024 WRX is equipped with an 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia Plus system with high-resolution touchscreen for audio, vehicle, and climate controls. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is included on all models, SiriusXM® All-Access Radio and Travel Link®, HD Radio®, and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming are also equipped.

For 2024, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is standard on WRX including, for the first time, models equipped with a manual transmission. EyeSight on models with manual transmission feature Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Prevention, and Pre-Collision Brake Assist (Pre-Collision Throttle Management is included on models equipped with SPT)

Also standard across the model line is the latest generation of SUBARU STARLINK Safety and Security. Available packages offer emergency services and convenience features including Automatic Collision Notification, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, Vehicle Diagnostic Alerts, Remote Engine Start with Climate Control and more. A Wi-Fi hotspot is available with subscription on every 2024 WRX.

Introducing the 2024 WRX

Starting at $32,735, the 2024 WRX is well-equipped with a newly standard 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia Plus touchscreen; power windows, locks, fuel door and side mirrors; USB-A input/charge port and 3.5mm auxiliary input jack; Welcome Lighting; remote keyless entry; and automatic LED headlights with High Beam Assist. The WRX is equipped with summer performance tires wrapping 17-inch alloy wheels. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard on base models and includes Hill Start Assist.

WRX Premium

The WRX Premium trim level builds upon the base WRX, adding driver convenience features and expressive styling starting at $34,635. The WRX Premium adds 18-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish with summer performance tires; heated front seats, exterior mirrors, and windshield wiper deicer; aluminum-alloy pedal covers; LED fog lights; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; USB-A and USB-C input/charge ports for front seat occupants; USB-A and USB-C charge ports for rear passengers; and a trunk lid body-color rear spoiler.

An optional package adds an 11-speaker Harman Kardon® Speaker System with a 504-watt equivalent amplifier and a Power Moonroof for $1,865. Equipped with the SPT, the WRX Premium costs $35,985 and adds steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters with eight preselected gear ratios, SI-Drive Engine Performance Management, and Auto Vehicle Hold.

WRX Limited

For 2024, the WRX Limited offers convenience features and builds on WRX Premium with a standard Harman Kardon Speaker System with a 504-watt equivalent amplifier; SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System with voice-activated navigation powered by TomTom® (3-year free map updates); 10-way power adjustable driver's seat including lumbar; Blind-Spot Detection with Rear-Cross Traffic Alert; LED Steering Responsive Headlights; Power Moonroof; Ultrasuede® and leather-trimmed upholstery with red stitching; and body-color side mirrors with integrated turn signals. With a 6-speed manual transmission, the 2024 WRX Limited has a starting price of $39,015. Equipped with the SPT, the 2024 WRX Limited costs $40,565.

WRX TR

Newly available for 2024, the enthusiast-focused WRX TR trim level offers exceptional performance and handling. The upgrades include a Brembo braking system with 6-piston front calipers, 2-piston rear calipers, larger pads and rotors, and a larger brake master cylinder. Stiffer springs with revised damping rates and a retuned dual-pinion steering rack offer the WRX TR better body control and steering response while maintaining ride quality. The WRX TR also comes standard with exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels in satin gray finish paired with Bridgestone Potenza S007 summer performance tires for enhanced grip and braking performance.

All WRX TR models are equipped with Recaro® Performance Design front seats, offering the driver and passenger increased support for performance driving. The Y-shaped design at the center of the seat backrest embodies a design concept to support the sides and shoulder blades to maintain a proper driving position. The seats are wrapped in black and gray Ultrasuede® with contrasting red stitching and embossed "Recaro" logo on the seatbacks. The driver's seat is 8-way power-adjustable.

The 2024 WRX TR is equipped exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission and moonroof delete and is priced at $41,655.

WRX GT

Available exclusively with the SPT, the 2024 WRX GT builds on the WRX Limited with an Ultrasuede dash panel with red stitching; Recaro Performance Design front seats; an 8-way power adjustable driver's seat; 18-inch alloy wheels finished in matte gray; and a sport-tuned suspension with Electronic Adjustable Ride Control with Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings. The WRX GT is priced at $44,215.

2024 SUBARU WRX Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + $1,120 (destination and delivery) WRX 6MT 01 $32,735 $33,855 WRX Premium 6MT 11 $34,635 $35,755 WRX Premium 6MT 12 $36,500 $37,620 WRX Premium SPT 13 $35,985 $37,105 WRX Limited 6MT 21 $39,015 $40,135 WRX Limited SPT 23 $40,565 $41,685 WRX TR 6MT 41 $41,655 $42,775 WRX GT SPT 33 $44,215 $45,335

2024 SUBARU WRX OPTION PACKAGES CODE 01 Standard Model – WRX 6MT N/A CODE 11 Standard Model – WRX Premium 6MT N/A CODE 12 Harmon Kardon Speaker System + Power Moonroof $1,865 CODE 13 Standard Model – WRX Premium SPT N/A CODE 21 Standard Model – WRX Limited 6MT N/A CODE 23 Standard Model – WRX Limited SPT N/A CODE 41 Standard Model – WRX TR 6MT N/A CODE 33 Standard Model – WRX GT SPT N/A

Destination & Delivery is $1,120 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,270 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Todd Hill

Manager, Product Public Relations

856.488.3234

thill@subaru.com

Charles Ballard

Product & Technology Communications

856.488.8759

cballard@subaru.com

Aaron Cole

Product Communications

720.231.0809

acole1@subaru.com

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.