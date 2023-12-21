2023 Design Intelligence Award Held at China Academy of Art

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Design Intelligence Award (DIA) ceremony series events, including an exhibition, a conference, launch of DIU (Design Intelligence Union) Headquarters (Shanghai), and debut of "DIA Project", took place from December 14 to 15 at the Liangzhu Campus of the China Academy of Art (CAA).

DIA is China's first international academic competition in industrial design jointly launched by the People's Government of Zhejiang Province and CAA. With many years of development, DIA has become the most influential industrial design competition in China, which is professional, international and forward-looking, as well as an important platform for the global design community to explore design intelligence.

The 2023 DIA was launched on March 12, 2023 and received more than 7,000 entries from 41 countries and regions. Among the shortlisted works, 43% are from overseas designers, 67% are global debuts, and 30% are pioneering projects in AI, brain-computer interface and lab research. These works, covering the latest industrial ideas and cutting-edge designs from around the world, show a new trend of integrating digital technology and physical industries, a new lifestyle integrating virtuality and reality, and new products of co-evolution of human wisdom and AI, which all spur deeper insights into design, technology and creativity.

The winners are "Healthy Body-Braille Phonetic Font Bank" and "BrainRobotics Intelligent Bionic Hand". The former, fitted with real-time translation in Chinese braille, encompasses 1,001 living scenarios of the visually impaired in their lifetime. It bridges the language gap by associating the power of design with human vision and touch. The latter is a combination of AI and individualized programming. It can capture the muscle signal in the stump EMG sensor and convert it into action, going beyond the limitations of physical buttons or joysticks that traditional prosthetic limbs rely on to perform preset gestures. With this intelligent bionic hand, the amputee can intuitively perform the anticipated gestures and movements.

