Early Bird Registration Now Open for ASES National Solar Conference: SOLAR 2024 - Connecting Technology & Policy

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is excited to announce that Early Bird Registration is officially open for its 53rd Annual National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2024: Connecting Technology & Policy. The conference is taking place in the vibrant city of Washington, DC, from May 20- 23, 2024.

SOLAR 2024 is set to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, students, researchers, and solar enthusiasts to explore the critical intersection of technology and policy in the ever-evolving clean energy landscape. Attendees can expect a dynamic program featuring keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, all designed to foster collaboration and innovation within the renewable energy community.

Early Bird Registration offers attendees the exclusive opportunity to secure their spot at this groundbreaking event at a discounted rate. Participants who register early will not only guarantee their place at the forefront of these impactful discussions but also benefit from cost savings. Register by February 15, 2024, to receive the Early Bird discount!

"We are thrilled to open Early Bird Registration for SOLAR 2024," said Carly Rixham, Executive Director at ASES. "This conference serves as a unique platform for professionals across the clean energy industry to come together, exchange ideas, and shape the future of solar energy. By registering early, participants can take advantage of special pricing and ensure they don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity."

Key highlights of SOLAR 2024 include:

Insightful keynote addresses from prominent figures in the solar energy sector and policymakers from Capitol Hill

Engaging panel discussions on the latest technological advancements and policy developments.

Interactive workshops providing practical knowledge and skills for industry professionals.

Ample networking opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals and industry experts.

To register for SOLAR 2024 and secure Early Bird pricing, please visit ases.org/conference before February 15, 2024.

For more information about SOLAR 2024 and the American Solar Energy Society, please contact conference@ases.org .

About the American Solar Energy Society (ASES):

With a mission to accelerate equitable solar adoption and universal sustainable living by educating and building community, ASES plays a crucial role in bringing together professionals, policymakers, and the public to promote the widespread adoption of clean and renewable energy solutions. ASES integrates the perspectives of science, industry, policy, and citizens via the award-winning Solar Today magazine , the e-newsletter Solar@Work , the ASES National Solar Conference , and the National Solar Tour . Learn more at www.ases.org .

