One of The Nation’s Best Metal Roof Wholesalers is Now in Knoxville

One of The Nation’s Best Metal Roof Wholesalers is Now in Knoxville

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Best Buy Metals and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Best Buy Metals, visit https://www.bestbuymetals.com.

Did you know that metal roofing products are manufactured here in Knoxville?

At Best Buy Metals, we’ve been manufacturing an extraordinary collection of long-life metal roofing, metal shingles, and metal siding for more than 21 years and now we are in Knoxville.

Our company offers direct delivery to homeowners, contractors, and businesses across America.

And we believe in our products, our people, and our values; and want you to as well, which is why we are inviting the public to a Grand Opening event at our Knoxville location on Friday, April 21. We’re located at 5204 N. Middlebrook Pike.

We encourage community members to stop to see the facility and metal roofing products and services we offer. The event will also include a cookout, giveaways and door prizes for attendees.

Learn more by stopping by our Grand Opening event, or by visiting the Best Buy Metals website.