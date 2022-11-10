Hop Aboard ‘The Polar Express’ at Beyond The Lens and FlyRide in Pigeon Forge

Hop Aboard ‘The Polar Express’ at Beyond The Lens and FlyRide in Pigeon Forge

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beyond The Lens and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beyond The Lens, visit https://beyondthelens.com/pigeonforge.

Beyond The Lens and FlyRide in Pigeon Forge has magical, holiday adventure just for you!

“We have a new exclusive partnership with Warner Brothers to bring you ‘Polar Express: The Journey to the North Pole,’” says Tracy of FlyRide and Beyond the Lens.

Visitors will take the new, magical ride on the Polar Express to the North Pole.

“You can experience the wonders and magic of Christmas and the holiday season led by the fabulous conductor, Jackie,” says Tracy.

Jackie says the experience is completely magical.

“You’re going to have twists, dips, turns, and other effects,” Jackie says. “It is awesome!”

Visitors will feel like they are in the movie during this unique adventure. Even some snow might fall to really give you the full Polar Express experience.

“We hope families are going to make this a holiday tradition for years to come,” says Tracy.

On select Saturdays, Santa will also be available for photos and for kids to pass along their Christmas wishes.

The Journey to the North Pole runs through January 7th! Get your tickets now!

Learn more on the Beyond the Lens website and Facebook page.