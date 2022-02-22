Boys & Girls Clubs of Blount County Celebrates Impact of the YouthForce

Sponsored - The YouthForce program connects teens aged 14-18 with businesses willing to invest in their training and development. YouthForce provides a range of activities to help teens develop the skills essential for workforce success. These include getting and keeping a job, finding a career that fits each teens’ interests and talents, and allowing the teens to determine the corresponding educational and career path they need to pursue.

Since October 2018, 235 Blount County has had 235 participants in the program, 76 in this past year alone.

Blount County YouthForce members have participated in the following experiences:

Job Ready and Career Ready Internships Placements: Food City, Great Clips, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Roll Arena Party Zone, Blount County Animal Center, Blount County Library, and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

Technical Training Camps: UTK Interior and Architectural Design, Google Analytics, Cosmetology, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Engineering, and Welding

Maryville High School Project: Members from the Work Based Learning Class have participated in YouthForce University (soft skills training of hours). In addition members have completed a paid internship opportunities at the following: Richy Kreme, Dandy Lions, Chicken Salad Chick, Kroger Marketplace, Dollar Tree, Pet Supply Plus, Aubrey’s, MHS Café Le Reve, and MHS IT Department.

Quote from YouthForce Parent – 10/23/21

“I thought you may like an update on the results of Youth Force Welding Technical Training Camp. My son, Devin Harwell, Alcoa HS, attended July 13 – 15. For the past few days he has been working on putting in a lift kit on his Jeep with his dad. Today we discussed welding camp, which Mom pushed him into attending, and he said it really has made him think about welding. He’s been wearing the Youth Force Clothing given to him, which has been very helpful as he’s been cutting through metal for the past few hours with sparks flying, wearing safety glasses and hearing protection that we provide and Youth Force educated on. The Youth Force tool kit is spread out in the garage amongst the other tools, and I’ve fetched more than a few tools from it for him to use. He stated today that yes, he would attend Youth Force again. That’s darn big kudos from a kid who is now 18 and will be attending a yet TBD university next year.

Devin is using the skills and education that Youth Force taught him on a regular basis. He’ll be attending a university to learn about business, accounting, marketing – the tools to run a business. As Mom has noted many a time, his skill set is in mechanics of all sorts, heavy equipment and automotive; however, he needs the university education to provide the business skills. Then again if TN technical programs incorporate accounting, marketing and management into their programs, well then you have quite the program. Something for TN to consider.

Thank you so much for offering the welding camp. It’s been a pleasure watching my son put what he’s learned to use.”

— R. Harwell

For more information about YouthForce and other Boys & Girls Clubs programs, visit bgctnv.org/youthforce.