Bridgewater Balance and Hearing: What is Tinnitus?

Tinnitus is when you experience ringing or other noises in one or both of their ears in the absence of external sounds and generally other people can not hear it. The cause of tinnitus can be due to an underlying condition such as significant noise exposure, hearing loss, or traumatic brain injury. But for some patients the cause of their tinnitus is unknown.

It is important to seek expert attention, especially when your tinnitus is just in one ear, causing significant stress and anxiety, or accompanied by other symptoms. Audiologists are a great place to start!

At Bridgewater, we will perform a comprehensive case history, a full diagnostic hearing evaluation, and then move into a tinnitus evaluation to obtain more information on the sound you experience. For example, how loud do you perceive it, can we input a sound that masks it? Following our evaluation, we will create a personalized management plan. This may include a recommendation of hearing aids, ear level maskers, group therapy, or a referral to another discipline for a team approach.

There is hope for those that experience tinnitus and we are happy to lend that helping hand at all four of our locations.