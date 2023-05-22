Cochlear Implants Can Help Those Suffering From Profound Hearing Loss

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bridgewater Balance and Hearing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bridgewater Balance and Hearing, visit https://www.bridgewatersh.com.

Prescriptive-based hearing aids are the gold-standard for treating most types and degrees of hearing loss. However, some individuals, with moderate to profound hearing loss, do not benefit from this treatment. For these individuals, a cochlear implant may provide the benefit they are looking for.

A cochlear implant is an electronic device that bypasses the damaged portion of the hearing apparatus. Cochlear implants are comprised of 2 components: a surgically implanted electrode array and an external sound processor. After surgery and activation of the device, it takes time and training to learn to interpret the signals received from a cochlear implant. Dedicated recipients who utilize their devices consistently and participate in aural rehabilitation exercises, typically show significant improvement in their speech understanding within 3 to 6 months after activation.

If at any point you have concerns that you’re not hearing as well as you used to, the Audiologists at Bridgewater Balance and Hearing would be honored to speak with you and have the privilege of being trusted with your care.