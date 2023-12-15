Communicate Effectively to Those With Hearing Loss this Holiday Season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bridgewater Balance and Hearing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bridgewater Balance and Hearing, visit https://www.bridgewatersh.com.

The holidays are a time for friends and family to gather. Social situations for people with hearing loss can be very frustrating and stressful due to their inability to understand conversations. Here are some communication strategies you can employ to help your loved one feel engaged in holiday festivities!

1) Speak at a close distance and face the person you are speaking with. Speech is actually minuet pressure waves. If the speaker is not facing the listener or walking the opposite direction, the pressure waves are going in the opposite direction of the listener which results in a much softer signal. Additionally, we use facial cues to help us understand the context of the conversation. Happiness, sadness, excitement, concern, and anger can all be read from facial expressions and we want to ensure we are giving the person with hearing impairment as much information as possible to easily understand conversation.

2) Alert the listener prior to starting the conversation. By having their attention prior to talking, they are more focused and ready to listen. Also, inform the listener of the topic of the conversation.

3) Ensure you are conversing in a well lit room. The light should be on the speaker and not in the eyes of the listener.

4) Speak clearly and slow down your speech! Our ears are just a way to send sound to the brain and the brain may require additional time to process what is being said. Pause between sentences.

5) Rephrase don’t repeat. If the listener does not understand what is being said, rephrase what you are conveying as this lends to giving the brain more information about what was missed.

6) We say, noise is a hearing impaired person’s worst enemy. Noise has a lot of energy that tends to mask out sounds important for speech understanding. Keep extraneous noise to a minimum. Noise can be in the foreground , the background, or to the sides of the listener. Choose a restaurant that is relatively quiet. Sit in a booth, not in the middle of the restaurant whereby you are exposed to noise all around.

7) Do not shout at the listener. Shouting actually distorts what is being said.

8) Many people with hearing loss are very sensitive to loud sounds. This intolerance to loud sounds can cause discomfort. Avoid places where loud sounds are present.

9) If the person with hearing loss hears better out of one ear than the other, try to make it a point of positioning yourself so that you are speaking near their better ear.

10) Keep hands away from your face when talking and do not talk while chewing.

11) Recognize that everyone has a more difficult time hearing and understanding speech communication when they are ill or tired.

12) Pay attention to the listener. If they look puzzled or confused, ask them if they need clarification.

We hope these communication strategies are useful for you and your loved ones.

Our wish for you and your families, is a very Happy New Year filled with good health, happiness, and good hearing!

Your Bridgewater Team