Pediatric audiology is all about helping kids

The goal of Pediatric Audiology is, quite simply, hearing healthcare for kids! We provide services from birth to 21 with an aim to understand and improve their communication abilities as best as possible. We assess their outer, middle, and inner ear, up the brainstem, and then what the brain is doing with what it hears. If we notice a breakdown in the communication signal at one or more of these areas, we then work with the family on a best course of action for treatment.

What does this look like? Well, testing for young kiddos really looks like a lot of fun and play! Nothing in pediatric audiology is painful, which is also a relief for parents! Once a baby can sit assisted, we test their hearing abilities while they sit on a parent’s lap and watch either a video or fun toy. When children are into their toddler years, we play games as they listen for sounds and speech, and they let us know what they heard. As children approach older ages, they are ready for more “adult like” testing, but we still aim to make it fun and age appropriate! Appointments for hearing testing in children generally take 30minutes or less and most results are available right away.

How do we test babies if they fail their newborn hearing screening? It is most common for parents and grandparents to come into this appointment apprehensive or unsure of how this is even possible or if it will be painful but remember—nothing is painful in pediatric audiology! There is something called an Auditory Brainstem Response test. Simply put, we present signals to the baby’s ears and measure the response at the brainstem through electrode stickers placed on the baby’s forehead and behind their ears. This appointment sometimes takes longer than 30minutes, but an experienced pediatric audiologist will walk you through every step of the process and answer any questions you have!

Why would you have your child’s hearing tested if they passed their newborn hearing screening? Many people are unaware that hearing loss can occur over time. Typically, in children, this is not permanent (fluid from allergies/congestion or ear infections are the most common culprits), but it is something that needs to be addressed as soon as possible to avoid long term damage. During our appointment and testing we are able to pinpoint if there is a problem, where it is occurring, and what needs to be done about it.

If at any point a parent has concerns that their child is not hearing as well as they used to, the Pediatric Audiologists at Bridgewater Balance and Hearing would be honored to speak with you and have the privilege of being trusted with the care for your child.