Treating hearing loss leads to a happier and healthier life

Untreated hearing loss leads to social isolation, depression, stress, and fatigue. In addition to the impact on your emotional wellbeing, untreated hearing loss can also affect your cognitive health. As you’re hearing declines, the brain receives less stimulation. Your ears are just the mechanism to send sound to the brain, the brain is what makes sense of sound. If the sound cannot reach the brain due to hearing loss, those areas in the brain responsible for understanding speech decline as well. Untreated hearing loss is correlated with dementia and memory loss. At Bridgewater, we offer Cognivue, a cognitive screening test to determine if patients are at risk. Great news! With today’s prescriptive hearing instruments, we can treat hearing loss to feed the brain clear processed auditory information to prevent, improve, or stabilize cognitive function.

Do you suffer from tinnitus, that annoying ringing in your ears? Often tinnitus is the first sign of hearing loss or it can be derived from a medical condition. Our audiologists can help determine the cause and offer treatment.

Once hearing loss is identified, uniquely to Bridgewater, patients are fit with prescriptive hearing devices that they are able to utilize in their variety of listening situations to assess benefit, prior to purchasing.

In October, the FDA approved OTC’s and there has been a lot of buzz about OTC’s. OTC’s are not prescriptive hearing devices. The consumer purchasing will need to take a test and fit the hearing aid themselves. OTC’s can be analagous to purchasing readers, prior to obtaining prescriptive eyeglasses. OTC’s are designed for mild/moderate hearing loss at a “reasonable” price, however, the consumer will still need to pay $500-$2000.00. You can walk into a retail establishment or drugstore and purchase them without a hearing exam or seeking help from a hearing professional. Bridgewater offers entry level prescriptive devices along with professional services for the audiological evaluation and programming, at the comparable cost. We at Bridgewater highly recommend visiting an audiologist prior to pursuing OTC devices to ensure the devices are appropriate for their hearing loss.

Bypassing a professional examination and advice can be risky. Serious medical issues, such as infections, bone deterioration, tumors, and even excessive ear wax, will not be detected. Tinnitus (ringing in your ears), and balance problems won’t be addressed. You will get a “one size fits all” ready-to-wear hearing aid. It is not programmed, adjusted, or fine-tuned for your personal needs and brain’s processing ability.

Treating your hearing loss is the first step toward a healthier, happier life. Hearing loss is not age-specific and our Bridgewater audiologists are equipped to ensure you or your loved one are receiving the best hearing healthcare. Whether you are considering an OTC or need a prescriptive device, we are here to help with your hearing journey. Please give us a call and and we will be delighted to help you!

HEARING CARE IS NOT A ONE-TIME TRANSACTION

No one can predict whether your hearing ability will remain the same or get worse. If you have the type of hearing loss that is not medically or surgically correctable, it will never get better. All hearing aids require maintenance and service for optimum performance. Your hearing ability needs to be monitored for changes and adjustments to your prescription.

A PROFESSIONAL RELATIONSHIP

Your doctor monitors your overall health. Your dentist and eye doctor keep a close eye on your teeth, gums, and eyesight. Your hearing ability affects your brain, your heart, and your balance. A professional relationship with a doctor of audiology is imperative to maintaining your brain and physical health.

IF YOU TRY OTC’S

Go ahead. Give OTC’s a try. If they work for you, great! You’re on your journey to better communication with the important people in your life, and reconnecting with the things you love to do.

WE’RE HERE FOR YOU

Whatever you choose, we’re here to help you.