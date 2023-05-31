Stay Hydrated this Summer with Milk

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Dairy Alliance and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Dairy Alliance, visit http://thedairyalliance.com.

June is National Dairy Month, and there’s so much to celebrate about real dairy milk. You’ve probably heard that milk is the top food source of calcium and vitamin D, essential bone-building nutrients, but did you know milk offers electrolytes too?

Studies show that real dairy milk is one of the best beverages for hydration. Researchers credit milk’s natural electrolytes, carbohydrates, and high-quality protein for being effective at improving hydration status and keeping you hydrated longer than water and sports drinks.

And milk is affordable! Compared to pricey sports drinks, milk offers electrolytes and 8 grams of protein at just around 25 cents per glass.

Drinking milk is an easy way to help you stay hydrated in the hot summer months. Try chocolate milk after long races or endurance exercise when you’re really sweating it out. In addition to electrolytes, chocolate milk has the ideal amount of carbohydrates to help replenish energy stores when you’re feeling extra drained. Plus, it tastes great.

Smoothies are an easy way to sneak more milk, fruits, and vegetables into your day. Blend yours with real dairy milk to ensure you are getting electrolytes for hydration along with 13 essential nutrients like protein, calcium, and vitamin D.

If you’re lactose intolerant don’t sweat it! Substitute lactose-free milk. It’s real milk, without lactose. There are many options on the market offering the same essential nutrients plus electrolytes to help you stay hydrated.

Sip on this Refreshingly Raspberry Smoothie after your next workout. With hints of cucumber and mint, it’s the ultimate cool-down refreshment.

Refreshingly Raspberry Smoothie

1 cup frozen raspberries

1 cup milk

1⁄2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

1⁄2 cup chopped cucumber peeled and seeded

1 tablespoon agave

4-5 mint leaves

1 cup crushed ice

Combine all ingredients in blender canister. Blend until smooth, about 2 minutes. Divide evenly between three glasses for 8 ounce serving size.

This National Dairy Month, sip smarter and stay hydrated longer with milk. Visit thedairyalliance.com for even more delicious dairy recipes and ways to celebrate National Dairy Month!