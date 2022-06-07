Boost Your Golf Game at Dick’s House of Sport

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dick’s House of Sport and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dick’s House of Sport, visit dickssportinggoods.com.

Ready to up your golf game this summer season? At Dick’s House of Sport, we now have the only GEARS site in Knoxville!

What is GEARS Technology? GEARS is a golf motion analysis and body tracking system used by PGA pros, club fitters, and club manufacturers to measure and analyze every nuance of a swing. Experience your golf swing in motion capture, displayed in 3D, from address to follow-through.

GEARS is the most advanced motion capture solution developed specifically for golf. Break down your golf swing step-by-step and discover the hidden biomechanics that are making or breaking your performance.

At Dick’s House of Sport in Knoxville, our PGA Professional Glenn Hudson is ready to assist you.

Glenn offers 45 minute sessions at a cost of $69.99 each lesson. For each session, golf attire and a hat are recommended to simulate your normal golf outings. Arriving at least 15 minutes early is recommended for set-up. For more information about the sessions, stop by Dick’s House of Sport and speak to Glenn.

For more about Dick’s House of Sport, visit dickssportinggoods.com.