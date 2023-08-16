Add immunizations to your child’s back-to-school checklist

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, visit https://www.etch.com/

As the summer days gradually give way to the approaching school year, the focus shifts to making sure your child is perfectly prepared for the upcoming school year. While shopping for school supplies and clothing is a pivotal part of this preparation, making sure your child is up-to-date on well exams and immunizations is essential for the classroom.

Well Exams

Well exams, also known as wellness check-ups or annual physicals, are an essential component of maintaining a child’s overall well-being. During a well exam, the doctor will assess your child’s physical growth, vision and hearing, blood pressure, and heart rate. They will also discuss any concerns you might have, offer guidance on nutrition and exercise, and address age-specific milestones.

Immunizations

Immunizations are the foundation of preventive healthcare, protecting children from a range of diseases that can spread rapidly in close-knit school settings. Vaccines are designed to stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies, enabling the body to fend off infection. By ensuring your child is up-to-date on their immunizations, you provide them with an aggressive defense against illnesses that might otherwise disrupt their learning.

Here’s a list of immunizations that students will need:

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Diphtheria

Tetanus

Pertussis (DTaP)

As the school year beckons, prioritizing well exams and immunizations for your child is a proactive way to ensure their health and readiness for academic success.

