Be Prepared for Your Visit to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, visit https://www.etch.com.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital exists to improve the health of children through exceptional, comprehensive care, wellness, and education – leading the way to healthy children. ETCH is open to safely deliver urgent, emergent and routine patient-centered care to your child.

Prepare for Your Visit

Your child is a V.I.P. - Very Important Person - to us. While your child is at Children’s Hospital, we will abide by our Patient and Family Rights & Responsibilities document and provide care and service that exceeds your needs and expectations. We also recommend you download our mobile app for quick access to hospital news, events, daily cafeteria menus, our interactive symptom checker and more.

Information the hospital will need includes your child’s name, address and health insurance information. Also required are your child’s Social Security number and the doctor’s order for the exam. A parent’s or guardian’s signature is required for exams and sedation for children under the age of 18.

A previous medical history, a list of allergies and names/dosages of current medications are also helpful at the time of admission. Obviously, for an emergency visit, this information is not the first priority, but it will be necessary at a later time. We also recommend that you fill out an authorization to obtain medical treatment form in case of an emergency.

When preparing to be admitted to the hospital for an overnight stay, bring anything from home that will make the patient comfortable, including stuffed animals or a favorite toy. All foods and formulas will be provided for the patient at the hospital. Check out some packing recommendations here.

Guidelines to Follow

Family presence is an important part of the patient’s healing process. We want to let you know how families can participate in this care process and how visitors can help keep the patient safe and create the best healing environment. Here’s what you should know about our hospital hours and visitation.

For general admittance, enter through a designated entry point, as all of the hospital’s main entrances are open during the day. After 9 p.m., all non-emergency visitors should enter through the South Tower Main Entrance located at 21st Street and Clinch Ave. Visitors to North and South Tower will be given a colored sticker to alert staff they are approved visitors. Please keep the sticker visible at all times while on Children’s Hospital campus.

Our Emergency Department is open 24 hours a day, but due to space constraints, a maximum of 2 visitors may be in the exam and treatment areas, including family members. Two visitor passes will be issued at check-in.

Different guidelines apply for surgical units, the NICU, the PICU, and outpatient areas. Read all of our visitor policies here.

Admission and Parking

Public parking is available in several garages adjacent to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Remember to bring in the ticket from the parking garage. For outpatient services, families will be issued a one-day pass for free parking.

For overnight stays, families will be issued one weekly pass for free parking. Weekly passes will be reissued for families of children hospitalized longer than one week. Other visitors are charged a $2.00 flat fee per day. A parking attendant is available to assist from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day.

Check out a map and parking options here, or use the map below for directions.

For all admissions and testing, you can sign in at the hospital’s Information Desk electronically with your phone number. You will then be directed to wait in the lobby until your phone is called. All instructions are also available in Spanish. An Admitting Clerk will take all necessary information and will direct the patient on where to go next, whether to a patient room or to another department for testing.

Learn more about East Tennessee Children’s Hospital at www.etch.com.