Children’s Hospital Urgent Care: URGENCY OR EMERGENCY?

When it comes to your child’s health, it’s important to know when to seek immediate medical attention and when a visit to the urgent care center is appropriate. At East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, we want to ensure your child receives the right level of care at the right time. Here are some guidelines to help you make the best decision for your child’s needs.

Reasons to go to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Emergency Room:

Severe difficulty breathing: If your child is experiencing extreme difficulty breathing or struggling to catch their breath, it’s crucial to seek emergency medical care immediately.

Change in mental status: If your child is unusually sleepy or difficult to wake, disoriented, or confused, it may indicate a serious condition requiring immediate attention.

Excessive bleeding: Profuse bleeding that cannot be controlled warrants a visit to the emergency room.

Stiff neck and fever: These symptoms could be signs of meningitis, a potentially life-threatening infection that requires urgent medical evaluation.

Continuous rapid heartbeat: If your child’s heart rate is abnormally fast and doesn’t subside, it’s important to seek immediate medical attention.

Ingestion of poisonous substance or excessive medication: Call poison control and head to the emergency room right away if your child has ingested a toxic substance or taken an excessive amount of medication.

Severe head injury: Any significant head trauma should be evaluated in the emergency room to rule out serious complications.

Medical device malfunction: If your child’s medical device, such as a feeding tube or insulin pump, is malfunctioning, it’s crucial to seek emergency care.

Infant (< 2 mo.) with fever: Infants under two months old with a fever require immediate medical evaluation due to their increased vulnerability to serious infections.

Severe dental trauma: If your child has experienced a severe dental injury, it’s important to seek emergency dental care at our hospital.

Penetrating eye trauma: Eye injuries that involve objects penetrating the eye should be treated as emergencies to prevent potential vision loss.

Neonatal jaundice: If your newborn develops jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), it’s essential to seek medical attention promptly.



Reasons to go to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Urgent Care:

Fever (> 2 mo.): If your child over two months old has a fever without any other alarming symptoms, visiting our urgent care center is appropriate.

Ear pain: Mild to moderate ear pain can often be evaluated and treated at the urgent care facilities

Abdominal pain: If your child is experiencing mild to moderate abdominal pain without other concerning symptoms, the urgent care center is a suitable option.

Headache: Headaches without additional worrisome signs can be addressed at the urgent care facility.

Rash: Non-severe rashes can often be evaluated and treated at the urgent care center.

Mild wheezing: If your child is experiencing mild wheezing without significant respiratory distress, visiting the urgent care center can provide appropriate care.

Persistent cough: When your child has a persistent cough that is not severe or accompanied by other serious symptoms, the urgent care center is a suitable choice.

Cuts or minor burns: Minor cuts and burns can be cleaned, dressed, and treated at our urgent care facility.

Suspected sprain or fracture: For suspected sprains or fractures that are not severe, the urgent care center can provide initial evaluation and management.

Vomiting or diarrhea: If your child is experiencing mild to moderate vomiting or diarrhea, seeking care at the urgent care center can be appropriate.

Sore throat: If your child has a sore throat without other concerning symptoms, the urgent care center can provide appropriate evaluation and treatment.

Infected bug bite: Mildly infected bug bites can be assessed and treated at the urgent care facility.

Minor animal bite: If your child experiences a minor animal bite that does not require immediate attention, the urgent care center is a suitable choice.

Mild allergic reaction: Non-severe allergic reactions can often be managed at the urgent care facility.

Remember, when in doubt, it’s always better to err on the side of caution and seek emergency care. At East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, our dedicated team is ready to provide the highest quality care for your child, whether it’s in our emergency room or urgent care center. Your child’s health and well-being are our top priorities.